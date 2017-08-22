Dubai-based hotel group Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, in many ways, embodies the spirit and grandeur of the Middle East. Headquartered in one of the region's, and indeed the world's, most prosperous, glamorous and modern cities, Jumeirah asserts its mission with a confidence that inspires, stating on their website that they "are regarded as among the most luxurious and innovative in the world." Founded in 1997, the company's goal was clear – "to become a hospitality industry leader through establishing a world class portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts", and they seem to have succeeded in doing just that, now boasting a total of 25 5-star hotels and resorts worldwide, with that number set to double over the next 3 years.

Since the 2004 inclusion of the hotel group into business collective Dubai Holdings, Jumeirah has shown continuous growth in a heavily competitive industry. Previously their projects were mainly located across the Middle Eastern and Asian markets, but these projected developments will see the company expand their reach into both Africa and Europe, with 3 and 1 projects respectively slated for opening before 2020. The European project will be modest, with a neat key-count of 76, while the total African key count over 3 hotels will be closer to 800. However, investment by the group in their key markets will remain their priority. Familiar territory in the Middle East will be home to 10 new resorts, which will provide 2,915 new guest rooms across the region, while the ever-popular Asia Pacific area will benefit from 11 new Jumeirah hotels and 2,448 new guest rooms.

While more than half of the group's new hotels will open over the course of 2017, the majority are actually currently under construction with few in the pre-opening stages, pointing to a busy end of year for the group. 2018 will offer some breathing space in between two busy years, as there is only one hotel set to open next year. Hotels in the planning and pre-planning stages this year will most likely open in 2019 or thereafter, with 11 hotels due to be up and running within this time period.

More information on the Jumeirah Group can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway :

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate

Jumeirah Grouphas signed an agreement with private real estate development and investment company Select Group to manage 508 units in the Marina Gate development in Dubai under its Jumierah Living brand. Jumeirah Living Marina Gate will include 104 serviced apartments, 389 branded residences and 15 villas; the project is already under construction and due to open during the fourth quarter of 2019. Select's Marina Gate development, at the northern entrance of Dubai Marina, consists of three residential towers, the third and final of which will be the Jumeirah-branded tower.

Jumeirah Mumbai

The property will consist of 470 spacious rooms, suites and serviced apartments, a wide range of restaurants and bars, extensive conference, wedding, banqueting and meeting facilities and a Talise spa.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Jumeirah Group has signed an agreement with private real estate development and investment company Select Group to manage 508 units in the Marina Gate development in Dubai under its Jumierah Living brand . Jumeirah Living Marina Gate will include 104 serviced apartments, 389 branded residences and 15 villas; the project is already under construction and due to open during the fourth quarter of 2019. Select's Marina Gate development, at the northern entrance of Dubai Marina, consists of three residential towers, the third and final of which will be the Jumeirah-branded tower.

View Source

Contact

Lennart Kooy

associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA

Send Email