Jumeirah Group’s portfolio set to double in size in the coming years
While more than half of the group's new hotels will open over the course of 2017, the majority are actually currently under construction with few in the pre-opening stages, pointing to a busy end of year for the group. 2018 will offer some breathing space in between two busy years, as there is only one hotel set to open next year. Hotels in the planning and pre-planning stages this year will most likely open in 2019 or thereafter, with 11 hotels due to be up and running within this time period.
Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway :
Jumeirah Grouphas signed an agreement with private real estate development and investment company Select Group to manage 508 units in the Marina Gate development in Dubai under its Jumierah Living brand. Jumeirah Living Marina Gate will include 104 serviced apartments, 389 branded residences and 15 villas; the project is already under construction and due to open during the fourth quarter of 2019. Select's Marina Gate development, at the northern entrance of Dubai Marina, consists of three residential towers, the third and final of which will be the Jumeirah-branded tower.
The property will consist of 470 spacious rooms, suites and serviced apartments, a wide range of restaurants and bars, extensive conference, wedding, banqueting and meeting facilities and a Talise spa.
