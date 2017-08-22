Press Release

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) Launches All-New Website With Many New Features

. . . ALHIs Enhanced Website features their Unique, Distinctive & Authentic Portfolio of 250+ Luxury-Level Hotels & Resorts Designed for Meetings, Conventions & Incentive Travel Programs Around the World

ORLANDO, FL (February 2017) Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization (GSO) serving the North American Meetings & Incentive marketplace, has just launched an all-new website, with enhanced Search abilities and many new features. According to ALHI CEO David Gabri, the new website is designed as a one-stop online resource to assist meeting professionals, convention specialists , association executives, incentive travel specialists and business executives in identifying luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts around the world which are specifically designed and operated for meetings, incentive/recognition programs, conventions, and exhibitions. ALHIs portfolio features more than 250 AAA Four- and Five-Diamond quality, mostly independent, member hotels and resorts worldwide, which offer a total of 138,5000 rooms and more than 10 million square feet of meeting space.

Featuring the same alhi.com address, this new site was designed with valuable input from ALHIs Industry Advisory Council members; association executives and incentive specialists via focus groups; and with input from many of the ALHI Member hotels and resorts, valued accounts, and knowledgeable ALHI Global Sales professionals.

The attractive new website is very mobile-friendly, and offers many more search functions and features that will be of great assistance in planning meetings, conventions and incentive travel programs. Among the many new features is an interactive world map showing all of ALHIs 250+ hotels and resorts in 45 countries.

The search function includes the ability to search by: destination (city, state or country); the type of property (i.e. Big Box, Level 5, City Solutions, Beach and Island, Golf, Ocean Line, Resorts or Passport Collection); the number of guest rooms; and/or the amount of meeting space. Or, you can simply enter the name of a specific hotel or resort, and go directly to complete at-your-fingertips information on that property.

In addition, the new website enables you to search the type of property or destination, and then filter the results down by the number of guest rooms, the number of meeting rooms, the size of the largest meeting room, and/or the total square feet of meeting space.

Another function enables planners to compare properties being considered with an Add to Compare button.

There also is a page for each of ALHIs 250+ distinguished member hotels and resorts. This includes a colorful printable Fact Sheet PDF, a printable Floor Plans PDF, a printable Capacity Chart PDF, and the Google Map location.

Each hotels or resorts page also features useful Fast Facts information presented in a concise manner, which includes: the number of guest rooms; largest meeting room; 2nd largest meeting room; total meeting space; the number of meeting rooms; closest airport; meeting facilities description; a capacity chart (which can be viewed in feet or meters); accommodations overview; dining and recreational information; and a beautiful photo gallery.

The new website features larger images and a cleaner home page, with the ability to scroll down on the home page for current news and ALHI Member Updates (such as renovation details or new offerings) at ALHIs distinguished hotels and resorts.

The new website also features additional information on the ALHI Global Luxury Alliance members, which includes 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for M&I programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide.

This new, user-friendly website is a very valuable resource for meeting and incentive professionals to do research online, but also is terrific for planners when talking and working with their ALHI Global Sales professional as they provide personal guidance and insight on why one or more ALHI member hotels or resorts might be the precise solution for a particular meeting or program, said Gabri.

Added Gabri, So, for quick and easy access to luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts around the world which are specifically designed and operated for M.I.C.E. programs, planners should save as a Favorite this wonderful newly enhanced resource.

The combination of the new website, our 2017 ALHI Global Meeting Guide, and the insight of our skilled ALHI Global Sales professionals has proven to be a very popular GSO combination with planners, said Gabri. This then leads to site visits to the specific hotels and resorts of interest, which ALHI coordinates. So whether your group is seeking city, resort, global, and/or incentive solutions, ALHI has the solution to suit your needs.

ALHI (alhi.com) is a membership-based, dues-funded Global Sales Organization, providing extensive GSO sales services throughout the United States and Canada at no cost to the Accounts, while providing valuable services, expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy. Collectively ALHI is prepared to assist Accounts in the U.S. and Canada with their programs in the U.S.A. and over 90 other countries worldwide.

ALHI provides a team of experienced, proven and knowledgeable sales professionals for Account advocacy with full market one-call professional GSO sales assistance and access to their distinctive hotels, resorts, and venue resources for M&I programs of any size and scope worldwide. ALHI helps Accounts best achieve their objectives and budgets, with distinctive venues, vital insights, and responsible service to enhance the ease and success of their programs.

For more information about ALHI, to inquire about any of the ALHI portfolio properties and Alliance partners, and/or to acquire a free copy of the ALHI 2017 Global Meeting Guide or the ALHI app, contact your nearest of the 20 ALHI Global Sales offices situated coast-to-coast in the United States and in Canada, or call the ALHI Group Desk toll-free at 866-303-ALHI (2544), and visit alhi.com .

ALHI Global Sales offices are located in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hartford (CT), Houston, Kansas City (MO), Los Angeles, Louisville, New York City, Orange County (CA), Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Richmond, San Diego, Spokane (WA), Toronto, and Washington, D.C. For specifics, go to alhi.com to identify the nearest ALHI GSO Team sales professionals in your state/area.