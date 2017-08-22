In 2017 Plateno Group is expected to strengthen its 5th position among the top world hotel companies via technology integration of Plateno, Jin Jiang, Louvre and Vienna Hotels systems. Furthermore Plateno will showcase new distribution platforms, and expand the implementation of Plateno Connect.

During 2016 Plateno Group made significant strides in innovation, expansions, and in establishing the brand among the top hospitality operations in the world. Late last year, Forbes reported on Plateno's coming plans for continued expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. Partnerships with Hilton and other iconic brands together with the launch of PAI Hotels have made dynamic strides industry wide. Here are just a few highlights from 2016:

Grand openings and partnership deals on several continents.

The group saw ZMAX D Hotel Praya – Lombok opening with 138-rooms & suites – as the first ZMAX hotel in Indonesia. Two new budget hotels were launched – one in Linz and another in Salzburg, and Plateno Group also joined Hilton in a five-year partnership to help the world's most famous hotel brand expand in China.

During the first quarter of 2016, Plateno Group announced plans for offering some 3,000 rooms across five different brands in the Philippines. Finally, in early 2016, the Jin Jiang-Plateno Group coalition took over the 7th place among the top hotel brands in the world and achieved 5th place later in the year.

Massive expansion into Indonesia and China

The group announced plans for a massive expansion into Indonesia, an effort that would see this become the second biggest market for the company outside China. Plateno brand Barceló Hotel Group expanded into China thanks to a franchising agreement, with a goal of establishing 100 hotels in the country within 10 years.

Also the porfolio on the Philippines was expanded. The Portofino Ocean's Edge Resort opened on Isla de Carabao, the sister island of Boracay.

Launch PAI Hotels, partnership Silversea Cruises and the launch of Plateno Connect

Plateno Group Launched PAI Hotels at Expo Real in Munich early in the Fall, and further expansions in Europe included the launch of the 7 Days Premium Berlin and a coming hotel in Bavaria.

In Asia the ZMAX Fairway Colombo in Sri Lanka was opened and Silversea Cruises partnered with Plateno Group to expand its brand and to reach out to new customers. Tnooz announced the launch of Plateno Connect, the platform for European hotels to access Chinese outbound travelers.

The Plateno unique hotel brand fashion show

The hotel group finished out 2016 with the Plateno Collection Show 2017 at Pazhou Poly World TradeCenter Exhibition Hall in Guangzhou. The brainchild of Plateno Founder & Chief Brand Architect, Alex Zheng, this unique hotel brand fashion show showed the industry what hotels should aspire to be.

ABOUT Plateno Group

The Plateno Group is one of the most influential and innovative customer-centric companies in Asia with over 3, 700 hotels in 300 destinations, and 80 million loyalty members. Plateno has 20 brands that consist of 16 hotel brands, a serviced apartment brand, a cafe brand, an art platform, and an online travel platform. On September 18, 2015, Plateno Group, through a strategic investment with Jin Jiang International, created a global hotel group that now ranks Jin Jiang and Plateno as the world's largest top 5 hotel company. Together, with over 6,000 hotels, 640,000 hotel rooms across 55 countries, Plateno Group's goal is to become the world's leading hotel group.

One of the Plateno Group's Hotel Projects currently under construction in Europe is the Barcelo Coral Suites Resort, Spain. This 5-star project will be located on a privileged languet on an 33.000 sqm area with a stunning view on the beach of the Costa Adeje. The hotel will offer in two main buildings 121 junior suites and 114 apartments and will have three pools, four restaurants and three bars

More information on Plateno Group can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source

Contact

Lennart Kooy

associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA

Send Email