92nd Annual Hotel Ezra Cornell to feature deans' updates on Cornell SC Johnson College of Business
The recent $150 million gift from H. Fisk Johnson '79, MEng '80, MS '82, MBA '84, PhD '86, chairman and CEO of S. C. Johnson, has raised additional questions about how SHA will benefit under the new college and how administrative changes will affect the school's curriculum. The deans hope that their speeches will provide the traditional yearly update on the state of SHA as well as clarifying how the school fits into the larger Cornell SC Johnson College of Business structure.
The speeches mark the beginning of a weekend-long business conference, running from March 16-19, discussing how hospitality companies can "Face the Future, Preserve the Past" in a constantly evolving industry. Immediately following Dean Dutta's speech, keynote speaker Sabato Sagaria '97, chief restaurant officer of Union Square Hospitality Group, will deliver an address on no-tipping policies and their potential to revolutionize the restaurant industry.
Hotel Ezra Cornell (HEC) is a weekend-long business conference organized and executed by students at the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. The conference boasts a series of educational seminars, food-and-beverage events, and leisure activities to generate thought-provoking conversation about the industry and build long-term relationships. A 92-year-old tradition of the school, HEC year after year has given students the opportunity to practice skills they learn in the classroom and showcase their talents to the conference's attendees: Cornell alumni, faculty, and staff, and industry professionals from around the globe. For more information, visit www.hotelezracornell.com.
Registration for the conference is open and will run through March 15, with registrations after March 5 subject to a late registration fee. Attendees may also reserve a room at the on-campus Statler Hotel, with the registration window closing on February 22. Speakers and panel events are free and open to all members of the Cornell community.
