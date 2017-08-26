Press Release

92nd Annual Hotel Ezra Cornell to feature deans' updates on Cornell SC Johnson College of Business

Dean Kate Walsh of the Cornell School of Hotel Administration (SHA) and Dean Soumitra Dutta of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business will address the Cornell community on Friday, March 17, to provide updates on the state of the school and college and plans for their future. Dean Walsh and Dean Dutta will deliver their addresses as part of the 92nd Annual Hotel Ezra Cornell, a hospitality industry conference held on the Cornell campus.

The recent $150 million gift from H. Fisk Johnson '79, MEng '80, MS '82, MBA '84, PhD '86, chairman and CEO of S. C. Johnson, has raised additional questions about how SHA will benefit under the new college and how administrative changes will affect the school's curriculum. The deans hope that their speeches will provide the traditional yearly update on the state of SHA as well as clarifying how the school fits into the larger Cornell SC Johnson College of Business structure.

The speeches mark the beginning of a weekend-long business conference, running from March 16-19, discussing how hospitality companies can "Face the Future, Preserve the Past" in a constantly evolving industry. Immediately following Dean Dutta's speech, keynote speaker Sabato Sagaria '97, chief restaurant officer of Union Square Hospitality Group, will deliver an address on no-tipping policies and their potential to revolutionize the restaurant industry.