Marriott And Hilton Stay Ahead Of The Sharing Economy, Proving That Airbnb Is Not The Uber Of Hotels

On Wednesday this week, two giant hotel chains—Hilton and Marriott—announced their 2016 earnings. Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT -1.25% Inc., the owner of the Waldorf Astoria, reported increased earnings per share (EPS) for its fourth quarter at $0.70, beating $0.65 per share in the last year's quarter. Marriott International MAR -0.03% Inc., which acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide in September, reported a surge in quarterly profits to $244 million from $202 million a year earlier.