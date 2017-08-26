Mantra Group today officially opened the new-look, rebranded Mantra Club Croc hotel, following a major $5 million refurbishment to bring a fresh design and upgraded facilities to the iconic Airlie Beach hotel.

Situated close to the beachfront and Abell Point Marina, Mantra Club Croc is housed in a traditional Queenslander-style building, offering a glimpse into the region's past, contrasted by its modern accommodation and facilities.

Guests can now experience stylish accommodation with coastal inspired décor, a range of new and improved guest amenities such as a large lagoon pool with adjoining spa and lush tropical gardens, and locally-inspired cuisine at the hotel's new contemporary poolside restaurant and bar.

In celebration of the opening, Mantra Club Croc is offering special opening rates starting from $109* per night in a Garden Deluxe Room (minimum two night stay – total cost $218*). To book, call 13 15 17 or visit www.mantra.com.au.

In addition to the refurbishment of all 160 guest rooms, the restaurant and bar, common areas and leisure facilities, the upgrade also includes an executive makeover of the hotel's conference centre, which accommodates events from 20 to 200 delegates with a comprehensive range of facilities.

Mantra Club Croc General Manager Luke Harley said the hotel's rebranding marks the conclusion of the hotel's multi-million dollar refurbishment program.

"The refurbishment has breathed new life into the much-loved hotel and has brought it up to the premier Mantra brand standards," said Mr Harley.

Originally opened 30 years ago in 1987 and now meticulously restored and refurbished, Mantra Club Croc is an important property, not just for Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays, but also for the international Mantra brand.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer Bob East said the addition of Mantra Club Croc supports the Group's growth strategy in key regional tourism hubs.

"The Whitsundays is experiencing a strong uplift in tourist arrivals into the region, driven by a weak dollar and lower airfares," said Mr East.

"This strong performance is set to continue with favourable conditions forecasted for the Whitsunday tourism market."

Mantra Club Croc is Mantra Group's third Whitsundays property, joining Mantra Boathouse Apartments and Peppers Airlie Beach.

"The addition of Mantra Club Croc perfectly complements our other Whitsunday properties, offering great service, bistro-style food and accommodation at an affordable price," said Mr East.

The hotel is managed by Mantra Group and owned by Singaporean-based Well Smart Group. Works on the property commenced in October 2016, immediately after Mantra Group secured the long-term Hotel Management Agreement.

