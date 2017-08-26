External Article

What Marriott Learned From Starwood’s Loyalty and Digital Expertise

skift.com

Marriott International, like every other hotel company on the planet, is taking a very intense look at loyalty these days, and asking themselves the following questions: Namely, how do we define it? How do we build it? How do we keep it? And specific to Marriott, there’s also the very big challenge of eventually merging three different loyalty programs — Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards — by next year. With the company’s newest updates for the Marriott mobile app, we’re getting a tiny glimpse into what the company is planning to do — essentially trying to personalize the guest experience with the help of technology.