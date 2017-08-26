The Woodlands (Houston) – The TENNESSEAN Hotel, a premier luxury hotel, will open in Downtown Knoxville this April as part of the Gemstone Collection brand of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company. Benchmark will operate the property, which boasts 82 guest rooms and 12 luxury residences in the World's Fair Park. The park sits on the perimeter of the University of Tennessee campus, a strong partner of the new hotel.

"Knoxville is a vibrant, thriving hub for business and leisure travel and now one of the hottest hotel markets in the US," said Alex Cabañas, CEO of Benchmark. "The TENNESSEAN Hotel, with its exceptional location, modern luxury and commitment to the highest levels of personalized service, make it ideal for our new Gemstone Collection."

The hotel is being developed on the grounds of the 1982 World's Fair Park and adjacent to the many attractions of Downtown Knoxville. Guests of The TENNESSEAN Hotel can enjoy the city's exciting and diverse arts, theater and culinary scene, shop in the boutiques of Market Square, take a cruise on the Tennessee River, visit the acclaimed Knoxville Zoo, and take in several historic sites in the area.

Knoxville offers spectacular scenery and outdoor recreational opportunities in the many parks and the legendary Great Smoky Mountains overlooking the city. The TENNESSEAN is happy to call Regal Cinema, The Knoxville Museum of Art, The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, 10 local craft breweries and several Blackberry Farm chef-inspired restaurants neighbors. It is also home to a range of major businesses encompassing defense, entertainment, technology, transportation and engineering. Easily reached via Interstate Routes 40 and 275, The TENNESSEAN Hotel is just 14 miles from McGhee Tyson Airport.

The TENNESSEAN ~ an authentic East Tennessee experience

The TENNESSEAN is more than a hotel – it will be an authentic East Tennessee experience, from the imaginative contemporary décor to the spirit of Southern Hospitality that imbues the professional staff. The hotel's interior design will reflect the flow of the nearby Tennessee River, and the property's logo features the state of Tennessee flower, the Iris. Tennessee craftsmen with Hackney Furniture in Sneedville, Tennessee, have produced furnishings for each guestroom and common area. The hotel's 82 luxurious guest rooms and suites are spacious and equipped with luxury services such as turndown service, robe and slippers, in-room safe as well as hotel essentials such as workstation desk, Illy coffee makers.

Dining at The TENNESSEAN

The TENNESSEAN is committed to sustainable culinary practices and features meats, cheeses and produce from the region in The Drawing Room, the hotel's lounge and bar. These farm-to-table menus change with the seasons. Tennessee's legendary whiskey and locally brewed craft beers bring a new dimension to the hotel's bar offerings, which feature Knoxville's largest selection of Tennessee Small Batch Whiskey. The Drawing Room offers superb views of the World's Fair Park, Clingmans's Dome (the highest point in the Smokey Mountains) and the iconic Sunsphere.

Meetings & Events

The Park Pavilion, located adjacent to The TENNESSEAN, offers 16,000 square feet of luxury indoor venue space with an option for outdoor space at Knoxville's pristine World's Fair Park. Event breakout spaces, pre-function space, floor-to-ceiling air curtains and hidden service hallways make this flexible space suitable for any event, function, conference or reception. Within the hotel is the Boardroom, which features Butler Service.

Private Residences at The TENNESSEAN

The hotel offers 12 luxury residences on the top two floors (6 and 7) ranging from approximately 1,880 square feet to 2,380 square feet. Each residence boasts contemporary style and superior finishes, such as floor-to-ceiling operable windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, gas cooktop and fireplace and spa-inspired bathrooms. Exceptional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, access to The Drawing Room, gated garage parking, dedicated private storage, valet parking and room service.