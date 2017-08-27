External Article

How brands are targeting business travellers

econsultancy.com

Travel brands typically focus on leisure travellers – the type of person looking for adventure and escape.

But what about those looking for basic comfort and convenience?

According to a survey from Booking.com, 93% of business travellers feel stressed at some point during their journey - unsurprising given the amount of logistics involved. From planning to managing expenses, and even without taking into account the actual work that needs to done, there’s a whole heap of hassle that goes along with corporate travel.