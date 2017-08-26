Kube Systems Teams with KniTec to Bring Mobile Device Charging to More Hotels in U.S., Canada
Today KniTec customers have access to two convenient charging Kubes for guestrooms and public areas that power up to six mobile devices simultaneously
Apryl Lamberti, Almo Professional A/V director of business development for hospitality, had this to say: "As the master distributor for Kube Systems, Almo Hospitality works closely with its partners to expand their offerings through extensive professional A/V, appliances & furniture, and electronics solutions. With an increasing reliance on mobile devices in today's market, introducing a premium brand like Kube Systems to one of our strongest partners such as Knitec is one way we can help them positively impact the guest experience for hoteliers with initiatives to increase convenience and drive satisfaction ratings."
Available in black or white, with or without Qi wireless charging, the Kube Audio Clock is compatible with all Apple, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile devices. Features include:
- Premium multi-device charger for up to six devices at once
- High quality Bluetooth speaker for audio streaming
- Replaceable built-in cables – Apple Lightning, Apple 30-pin & Micro USB
- Compact and contemporary alarm clock
- Qi 'drop and charge' wireless charging
- Pairing button with room-coded Bluetooth ID for hotels
- Single-day alarm goes off only once until programmed the next day
- Simple intuitive controls
- Security tethering option
Unlike any other product on the market, the Kube Audio Clock features a mobile Room Programmer launched via an Android App that allows customization of various settings on the unit. The tool offers a GUI touchscreen experience, making it easy for hotel staff to program. Settings such as Bluetooth Room ID and Bluetooth (BT) clear cache interval can be programmed.
The Kube 5 is a portable charging system that comes as a set of five Kubes and a recharging tray. Each Kube is a standalone, portable universal charging system with built in cables for all mobile devices. Features include:
- Premium multi-device charger for up to six devices at once
- System available as a set of five Kube units and a recharging tray
- Replaceable built-in cables – Apple Lightning, Apple 30-pin and Micro USB
- Qi 'drop and charge' wireless charging
- Recharging tray the only way to charge a Kube unit
- Time limit settings for each Kube unit eliminates power squatting
- Brand customization option
- Security tethering option
All Kube Systems products provide up to nine hours of charge time at speeds comparable to those from wall outlets.
"We are delighted that KniTec requested to add Kube Systems to its impressive line-up of hotel products, including TVs, PTACs and in-room entertainment solutions," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "KniTec's customers span the U.S. and Canada, including: Hilton, Marriott, Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Wyndham Hotels, Choice Hotels, IHG and various boutique properties. They know hospitality, and they are as eager as we are to get our charging products into the market."
For more information on Kube Systems' solutions, visit www.kubesystems.com. For information on KniTec, visit www.KniTec.com.
About Kube Systems
Kube Systems (www.kubesystems.com) was born from more than 50 years of experience by renowned hospitality brand Ramler International. Kube Systems designs, manufactures and markets unique technology solutions focused on the hospitality industry. Its solutions blend innovation with intuitive technology to enhance the guest experience. The Kube Systems suite of products combine the convenience of multi-device charging with portability, streaming audio playback and time keeping. Visit Kube Systems at CES January 6 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in SL-4.