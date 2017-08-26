Jericho, NY – Kube Systems announces that KniTec Inc., a value added reseller (and an Almo Professional A/V VAR partner) specializing in hospitality technology, is now featuring the Kube Audio Clock Premium Alarm Clock, Music Player and Multi-Device Charger, and the Kube 5 Docking Station housing five portable chargers via www.KniTec.com.

"Over the past 10 years, we have provided our clients with the most innovative products from only the top manufacturers," said Ben Scatuorchio, KniTec Director of Sales. "Today, we are especially pleased to be adding Kube Systems to our portfolio. Understanding that poor battery life is the number one issue for smartphone users, Kube Systems has created tailor-made solutions for the hospitality industry, blending innovation with intuitive technology. The growing addiction to being connected affects us all, and Kube Systems' products provide unprecedented charging convenience, and in doing so, inspire brand loyalty and drive repeat business for a range of hospitality companies. We are thrilled to be in partnership with this leading technology innovator."

Apryl Lamberti, Almo Professional A/V director of business development for hospitality, had this to say: "As the master distributor for Kube Systems, Almo Hospitality works closely with its partners to expand their offerings through extensive professional A/V, appliances & furniture, and electronics solutions. With an increasing reliance on mobile devices in today's market, introducing a premium brand like Kube Systems to one of our strongest partners such as Knitec is one way we can help them positively impact the guest experience for hoteliers with initiatives to increase convenience and drive satisfaction ratings."

Available in black or white, with or without Qi wireless charging, the Kube Audio Clock is compatible with all Apple, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile devices. Features include:

Premium multi-device charger for up to six devices at once

High quality Bluetooth speaker for audio streaming

Replaceable built-in cables – Apple Lightning, Apple 30-pin & Micro USB

Compact and contemporary alarm clock

Qi 'drop and charge' wireless charging

Pairing button with room-coded Bluetooth ID for hotels

Single-day alarm goes off only once until programmed the next day

Simple intuitive controls

Security tethering option

Unlike any other product on the market, the Kube Audio Clock features a mobile Room Programmer launched via an Android App that allows customization of various settings on the unit. The tool offers a GUI touchscreen experience, making it easy for hotel staff to program. Settings such as Bluetooth Room ID and Bluetooth (BT) clear cache interval can be programmed.

The Kube 5 is a portable charging system that comes as a set of five Kubes and a recharging tray. Each Kube is a standalone, portable universal charging system with built in cables for all mobile devices. Features include:

System available as a set of five Kube units and a recharging tray

Recharging tray the only way to charge a Kube unit

Time limit settings for each Kube unit eliminates power squatting

Brand customization option

All Kube Systems products provide up to nine hours of charge time at speeds comparable to those from wall outlets.

"We are delighted that KniTec requested to add Kube Systems to its impressive line-up of hotel products, including TVs, PTACs and in-room entertainment solutions," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "KniTec's customers span the U.S. and Canada, including: Hilton, Marriott, Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, Wyndham Hotels, Choice Hotels, IHG and various boutique properties. They know hospitality, and they are as eager as we are to get our charging products into the market."

For more information on Kube Systems' solutions, visit www.kubesystems.com. For information on KniTec, visit www.KniTec.com.

