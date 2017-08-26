SPOKANE, Wash. – RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) has always stressed ongoing training, education and networking to its franchisees and regularly sends a contingent of corporate team members to important industry events that offer these opportunities.

RLHC will be attending the 2017 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, scheduled for April 11-14 in San Antonio, Texas. In fact, RLHC feels so strongly about the event that it has opted to not conduct any quality assurance inspections that week to allow its hotel owners the opportunity to attend, focus on the conference and learn ways to improve operations and drive revenue to their properties.

The convention will showcase nationally known guest speakers, incredible entertainment, educational workshops featuring industry leaders and over 400 hospitality-related vendors offering the industry's very latest products and services.

"RLHC is a long-time sponsor of AAHOA and appreciates that the organization shares the same values that we do. Therefore, our operations team will halt all inspections that week so our hotel owners can immerse themselves in the excellent educational and networking opportunities that AAHOA provides," said RLHC President & CEO Greg Mount.

"We value RLHC as a Select Brand Partner and industry ally," said AAHOA President and CEO Chip Rogers. "We are immensely grateful on behalf of our RLHC owners for this opportunity to focus on getting the most out of the AAHOA convention."

RLHC recently announced that its hotel owners are eligible for a free 2017 new AAHOA membership. Members have access to exclusive discounts on products and services, educational resources and over 170 networking and professional development opportunities.

To learn more about franchising with RLHC visit franchise.rlhco.com.

Contact

Evelyn Infurna

Investor Relations

Phone: 203-682-8265

Send Email