RLHC Will Not Conduct QA Inspections During 2017 AAHOA Convention
Hotel owners encouraged to take advantage of event's vast educational & networking opportunities
The convention will showcase nationally known guest speakers, incredible entertainment, educational workshops featuring industry leaders and over 400 hospitality-related vendors offering the industry's very latest products and services.
"RLHC is a long-time sponsor of AAHOA and appreciates that the organization shares the same values that we do. Therefore, our operations team will halt all inspections that week so our hotel owners can immerse themselves in the excellent educational and networking opportunities that AAHOA provides," said RLHC President & CEO Greg Mount.
"We value RLHC as a Select Brand Partner and industry ally," said AAHOA President and CEO Chip Rogers. "We are immensely grateful on behalf of our RLHC owners for this opportunity to focus on getting the most out of the AAHOA convention."
RLHC recently announced that its hotel owners are eligible for a free 2017 new AAHOA membership. Members have access to exclusive discounts on products and services, educational resources and over 170 networking and professional development opportunities.
To learn more about franchising with RLHC visit franchise.rlhco.com.
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged inthe franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.