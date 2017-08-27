StayNTouch® to Host Live Webinar on the Importance of Leveraging Latest Technology to Future Proof Your Hotel
Hotel software tech leader presents strategies to streamline operations and simultaneously cater to today’s digitally dependent traveler
- Why hotels should use technology to embrace the fluid changes in guest expectations
- How your hotel's operational productivity impacts the complete guest stay experience
- Using a mobile PMS to streamline the guest journey and enhance efficiency between front and back of house
- Why equipping your staff with a device agnostic PMS solution is a sure fire way to future proof your property
- Choosing the right property management system for your unique hotel needs and budget
"Identifying emerging mobile solutions can help hotel companies to optimize their resources and make better business decisions as well as exploit new areas of revenue growth," says Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "To stay competitive today and into the future, hotels must embrace new technologies, but many still struggle with how to move forward. This indecision may result in ultimately getting left behind. Even those who are not currently considering new systems will find this session valuable and eye-opening."
The webinar is free to attendees. To register, visit http://go.stayntouch.com/2017-03-01-WBN-Dynamic-Guests_Landing-page.html.
