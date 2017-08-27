– StayNTouch®, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, today announced it will be hosting an upcoming webinar titled, "Your Guests are Dynamic, Your Hotel PMS Should Be Too!" The 45-minute educational session will take place on March 1, 2017, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST/6 PM GMT).

Join industry experts and thought leaders from StayNTouch with special guest Alan Young, President of Puzzle Partner, in this interactive presentation which explores the topic of future proofing your hotel with a mobile PMS to handle the fluidity of guest expectations and generate more revenue. Some of the timely discussions will include:

Why hotels should use technology to embrace the fluid changes in guest expectations

How your hotel's operational productivity impacts the complete guest stay experience

Using a mobile PMS to streamline the guest journey and enhance efficiency between front and back of house

Why equipping your staff with a device agnostic PMS solution is a sure fire way to future proof your property

Choosing the right property management system for your unique hotel needs and budget

"Identifying emerging mobile solutions can help hotel companies to optimize their resources and make better business decisions as well as exploit new areas of revenue growth," says Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "To stay competitive today and into the future, hotels must embrace new technologies, but many still struggle with how to move forward. This indecision may result in ultimately getting left behind. Even those who are not currently considering new systems will find this session valuable and eye-opening."

The webinar is free to attendees. To register, visit http://go.stayntouch.com/2017-03-01-WBN-Dynamic-Guests_Landing-page.html.