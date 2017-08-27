Press Release

Finding hotel operators and professional asset management in times of crisis - Horwath HTL Report

Finding an efficient hotel operator with lasting success is the decisive basis of a successful development of hotel properties. As a rule, long-term leases are concluded with durations exceeding 15 years; they are secured by guarantees and/or rent loss insurances as well as ramp-up agreements. But what can hotel owners do if the operator fails to perform regardless all ramp-ups and securities or does not want to / cannot pay the agreed rent or not in the agreed amounts? What are the initial signs of such a risk? And above all: What is to be done in such as case?