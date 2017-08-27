An accomplished professional with more than 15 years of corporate hospitality sales experience, Ellis Connolly has been appointed as the new Vice President, Hospitality Sales for The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), a leader in revenue management solutions for the hospitality and gaming industry. Connolly's broad range of experience includes executive sales and business development roles with both start-ups and large enterprise organizations within the global hotel and travel sector. He also brings extensive experience in building market penetration for hotel analytics products to his new role at Rainmaker.

Prior to joining the Rainmaker team, Connolly served as Chief Revenue Officer for TrustYou, a global travel technology company that leads the market in online reputation management and review monitoring. He originally joined TrustYou as vice president of sales for the Americas and Australia, and was responsible for leading the company's global sales and go-to-market strategy.

Connolly also previously served as senior sales director for Cvent, where he led the sales team focused on meetings and groups. During his time at Cvent, he proved himself as a forward-thinking sales leader who instilled a keen understanding within his team of the relationship between sales and marketing. Prior to this experience, Connolly was the director of sales and marketing for Aramark, a global provider of food services, facilities and uniforms to the travel industry.

"With Connolly's strong industry chops and impressive experience in global hospitality technology sales, we know he will be a great addition to our growing team," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president. "He has generated impressive results in the corporate hospitality sales sector, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber leading our hospitality sales initiative."

"Rainmaker's comprehensive revenue management platform, as well as their customers and their team of data scientists and customer service professionals are all top notch, and I am honored to be an integral part of their plans to bring even more robust solutions to the global hotel market this year," said Connolly (pictured right).

Based in San Diego, CA, Connolly will be responsible for leading the company's hospitality sales organization and for making its industry leading revenue management and profit optimization solutions accessible to more hotels and resorts worldwide. Connolly is a frequent speaker on industry related topics and business intelligence products across the globe, and holds a degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.

For more information, please visit www.letitrain.com.