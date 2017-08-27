The Rainmaker Group Taps Hospitality Sales Veteran, Ellis Connolly, as New VP of Hospitality Sales
Connolly also previously served as senior sales director for Cvent, where he led the sales team focused on meetings and groups. During his time at Cvent, he proved himself as a forward-thinking sales leader who instilled a keen understanding within his team of the relationship between sales and marketing. Prior to this experience, Connolly was the director of sales and marketing for Aramark, a global provider of food services, facilities and uniforms to the travel industry.
"With Connolly's strong industry chops and impressive experience in global hospitality technology sales, we know he will be a great addition to our growing team," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president. "He has generated impressive results in the corporate hospitality sales sector, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber leading our hospitality sales initiative."
"Rainmaker's comprehensive revenue management platform, as well as their customers and their team of data scientists and customer service professionals are all top notch, and I am honored to be an integral part of their plans to bring even more robust solutions to the global hotel market this year," said Connolly (pictured right).
Based in San Diego, CA, Connolly will be responsible for leading the company's hospitality sales organization and for making its industry leading revenue management and profit optimization solutions accessible to more hotels and resorts worldwide. Connolly is a frequent speaker on industry related topics and business intelligence products across the globe, and holds a degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.
