M&R Hotel Management today announced the appointment of Monika Wojcik as general manager of the 177-room Holiday Inn Express Manhattan Midtown West at 538 West 48th St.

Wojcik, a 12-year hospitality industry veteran who has managed hotels in Westchester County and elsewhere in upstate New York, will oversee the hotel's operations, sales, marketing, security, maintenance, housekeeping and accounting.

Wojcik joins M&R Hotel Management from the Hampton Inn White Plains/Tarrytown in Elmsford, New York, where she was general manager from 2015-2016. She was opening general manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Peekskill-Lower Hudson Valley in Peekskill, New York, from 2013-2015, opening general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Poughkeepsie, New York, from 2008-2013 and assistant general manager of the Hampton Inn Middletown, New York, from 2005-2008.

Before joining the hospitality industry, Wojcik worked in customer service for LOT Polish Airlines from 1999-2005.

Wojcik earned bachelor's degrees in business management and hospitality and tourism, respectively, at the Economic Academy and Physical Education Academy both in Krakow, Poland. She is fluent in English and Polish.

"Monika's extensive experience as a general manager, including for the Holiday Inn Express brand, plus her background in customer service make her well qualified to meet the challenges of her new assignment," said Brian McSherry, M&R Hotel Management chief operating officer.

The Holiday Inn Express Manhattan Midtown West features king, queen and double rooms, grab-and-go lobby market and guest laundry. Complimentary amenities include 24-hour fitness and business centers, Express Start hot breakfast Wi-Fi throughout the building, bottled water and daily newspaper.

The hotel is located near the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Times Square, the Broadway theater district and world-class shopping and restaurants. The hotel is also a short walk from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, making it a convenient choice for pre- and post-cruise visits to the Big Apple.

M&R Hotel Management, based in Great Neck, New York, operates five other hotels in Manhattan, including the Comfort Inn Midtown West at 548 West 48th St., the Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan Central Park at 538 West 58th St., the Holiday Inn New York City – Times Square at 585 Eighth Ave. and the Holiday Inn NYC – Lower East Side at 150 Delancey St. M&R is scheduled to open a sixth Manhattan hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn New York Times Square South at 326 West 37th St., in May.

The company also manages six hotels in Queens, including four near John F. Kennedy International Airport, one near LaGuardia Airport, and one in Long Island City, three hotels on Staten Island, one in Nassau County, New York, and one on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

M&R's portfolio includes the brands of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotel Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

M&R's business plan calls for expansion of its portfolio in the New York metropolitan area and beyond through third-party management contracts.

In addition to management, M&R provides consulting services in hotel site and contractor selection, feasibility analysis, permitting, financing, human resources support, sales and marketing, revenue management, food & beverage management, brand management, account and risk management audits, e-commerce, design, procurement, accounting and engineering.

