Deutsche Hospitality names its “General Managers of the Year”
Aylin Nöske wins at IntercityHotel, Erwin Bruyn emerges victorious at Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts
Erwin Bruyn was named General Manager of the Year at Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts. He has been contributing to the success of Deutsche Hospitality for just under ten years. Mr. Bruyn is currently General Manager of the Steigenberger Airport Hotel Amsterdam and also occupies the position of Area General Manager for the Netherlands. "Erwin Bruyn is able to bring a considerable amount of experience to the table as he goes about his daily tasks," reports Jürgen von Massow, Vice President of Operations at Steigenberger Business Hotels. "This enables both him and the hotels for which he is responsible to deliver high performance levels."
