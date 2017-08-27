The purpose of the Deutsche Hospitality "General Manager of the Year" Awards, which were presented at the Business Conference in Brussels, is to recognise outstanding performances by Hotel Directors in the group.

Aylin Nöske has been heading up the IntercityHotel Darmstadt, which opened in the autumn of 2012, since the spring of the same year. She was thus involved in the hotel's pre-opening phase and launch. Ms. Nöske achieved outstanding sales figures and above-average room occupancy from the very outset and soon succeeded in establishing the IntercityHotel Darmstadt on the market. Joachim Marusczyk, Managing Director of IntercityHotel GmbH, is delighted at his colleague's award: "Aylin Nöske has been with our company for almost nine years. She began her career at IntercityHotel as Head of Events and also took on the position of Head of Service. Her exceptional organisational talent was already emerging whilst she was working in these roles."

Erwin Bruyn was named General Manager of the Year at Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts. He has been contributing to the success of Deutsche Hospitality for just under ten years. Mr. Bruyn is currently General Manager of the Steigenberger Airport Hotel Amsterdam and also occupies the position of Area General Manager for the Netherlands. "Erwin Bruyn is able to bring a considerable amount of experience to the table as he goes about his daily tasks," reports Jürgen von Massow, Vice President of Operations at Steigenberger Business Hotels. "This enables both him and the hotels for which he is responsible to deliver high performance levels."

