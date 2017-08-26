Exclusive preview of the Berlin Travel Festival 2018 at ITB Berlin
"Messe Berlin is a partner and sponsor of the Berlin Travel Festival, a complementary event to Messe Berlin. It is an extension of the Travel & Logistics concept, to which ITB Berlin, ITB Asia and ITB China also belong", said Dr. Martin Buck, senior vice president of Travel & Logistics at Messe Berlin GmbH, adding: "Innovation is at the heart of ITB Berlin. That is why Messe Berlin is always in search of trendsetters and trends that push boundaries and stimulate progress. With its unconventional format and targeted approach, Berlin Travel Festival will also act as a kind of incubator, where valuable learnings can be adopted and adapted for ITB Berlin."
The first Berlin Travel Festival will debut from 9 to 11 March 2018 in the Arena, a large industrial complex and event venue in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Like a cabinet of curiosities, there will be much to discover. The Experience Floor groups destinations by type, such as urban, beach, mountain and jungle.. Every section will present a range of gadgets, accommodation types, trends and hotspots. The festival, which primarily targets consumers, will also provide a stage for musicians, influencers, authors and entrepreneurs. The focus is on direct dialogue and authentic experiences. Thus, the Community Area invites visitors to relax, read, sample food and try things out. In line with the 'offline is the new online trend', the festival gives the digital world a forum to come to life..
The Berlin Travel Festival brings together consumers and travel industry trendsetters. The target audiences: a new generation of globetrotting travellers interested in new forms of networking, as well as travel retailers who are ready to innovate. The exhibitors are visionary and creative minds from the travel industry such as specialised travel agencies, hotels, guest houses, as well as inventors of cool travel gadgets and smart services.
The preview event at the film theatre in the Marshall-Haus is open to all ITB Berlin visitors during the trade-only days: 8 to 10 March 2017. Stage presentations will take place twice daily, at 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. For more information please visit www.berlintravelfestival.com.
Contact
Emanuel Höger
Press Spokesman and Press and Public Relations Director, Corporate Communication - Messe Berlin Group
Phone: +49 30 3038-2270
Fax: +49 30 3038-2279
Send Email
About ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention
ITB Berlin 2018 will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, 7 to 11 March. From Wednesday to Friday ITB Berlin is open to trade visitors only. ITB Berlin is the World"s Leading Travel Trade Show. In 2017 a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 184 countries exhibited their products and services to around 169,000 visitors, who included 109,000 trade visitors. Parallel with the show the ITB Berlin Convention, the largest event of its kind, will be held from Wednesday, 7 to Saturday, 10 March 2018. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors. More details are available at www.itb-berlin.com, www.itb-convention.com and at ITB Social Media Newsroom.
You may obtain your accreditation for ITB Berlin 2018 from November 2017 at www.itb-berlin.com/Press/Accreditation/.
Join the ITB Press Network at www.linkedin.com/groups/Official-ITB-Newsroom-2521886/about.
Become a fan of ITB Berlin at www.facebook.com/ITBBerlin.
Follow ITB Berlin on www.twitter.com/ITB_Berlin.
Get the latest updates from the Social Media Newsroom at http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en.
You can find press releases on the internet at www.itb-berlin.com under the section heading Press / Press Releases. Make use of our information service and subscribe to our RSS feeds.