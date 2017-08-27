Global hospitality association Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), producers of the world's largest hospitality technology conference Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), is pleased to announce its exhibit space for HITEC Toronto is officially sold out. A waiting list is available on a first-come, first-served basis for booth space – an updated floor plan is available on the HITEC Toronto website. HFTP's HITEC Toronto is the second, and largest, of three HITEC events planned for 2017, and will take place June 26–29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

"Booth space for HITEC Toronto sold out quicker than ever before in HITEC's 45-year history," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "HFTP continues to reach new milestone accomplishments, and we are overjoyed to produce the first HITEC event in Canada, Europe and the Middle East this year."

HITEC is the world's largest hospitality technology exposition and conference with over 331 companies and 853 booths occupying this year's Canadian show floor. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch hospitality technology education, led by industry peers and experts, and an unparalleled trade show showcasing the latest hospitality technology products and services. In recent years, HFTP has added its increasingly popular Entrepreneur 20X (E20X) startup pitch competition to the HITEC event program – introducing the competition at HITEC Austin in 2015.

HITEC Toronto also offers multiple sponsorship and advertising opportunities for exhibitors to increase impressions before and after the show. See which opportunities are still available and download the 2017 HFTP/HITEC marketing kit by visiting the HITEC website at www.hftp.org/hitec.

Beginning in early June 2017, HITEC Toronto exhibitors will have the opportunity to select space in advance for next year's HITEC Houston. The process takes place prior to arrival in Toronto to give exhibitors time to review and select space with the assistance of key company personnel. Selection order is based on total points accumulated by exhibiting at HITEC. Last year, more than 80 percent of exhibit space was reserved during this process so exhibitors are encouraged to participate for the best selection.

For more information or to get on the exhibitor waiting list, please contact HFTP Exhibits Manager Alison Heathcote at Alison.Heathcote@hftp.org. For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break barriers in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. boarders. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place in a different country. In addition to HITEC Toronto, in 2017 HFTP is producing two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai. HITEC Amsterdam will serve as the first HITEC event of the year, taking place from March 28–30 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. HITEC Dubai will serve as the last HITEC event of 2017, and take place in the Fall in partnership with Naseba.

Stay tuned to HFTP's main webpages: HFTP/HITEC; the world's first hospitality-specific search engine: PineappleSearch ® – mobile app available via iTunes App Store and Google Play; HFTP's official blog: HFTP Connect; HFTP's industry-specific, informational news sites: HITEC Bytes (technology), HFTP Club Bytes (club), HFTP Finance Bytes (finance) and HFTP News (association); and HFTP's social media sites: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (@HFTP), Instagram (HFTP_HITEC), YouTube and Flickr for the latest updates.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has several thousand of members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org.

Contact

Jessica Blankenship

Public Relations Manager

Send Email