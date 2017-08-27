As part of the acceleration of the expansion strategy of the Group and its portfolio of international brands, the Board of Directors has decided during its meeting today to set up an International Strategy Committee. This Committee will focus on the development of AccorHotels' network and brand portfolio throughout the world, as well as on the promotion of French tourism.

Accor's Board of Directors has also taken note of the resignation of Mr Nadra Moussalem as Director, following Colony Capital's decision to sell its shareholding in Accor. The Board thanks both Colony Capital and Mr Nadra Moussalem for their support of the Group's transformation as well as their meaningful and active role within the Board of Directors for the past 12 years.

To succeed him, the Board has unanimously coopted Nicolas Sarkozy as an independent Director, as of today, for the remainder of Mr Moussalem's term, at the close of the Shareholders meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2018.

This appointment reflects the ambition of the Group to pursue the implementation of its strategy and to promote both AccorHotels brands worldwide and the unrivalled French know-how in tourism.

Nicolas Sarkozy will chair the International Strategy Committee whose missions and members will be further detailed by a forthcoming Board meeting.

Nicolas Sarkozy declares: « I am glad to contribute to the development and the international reach of AccorHotels, one of France's flagship companies. The success of the Group as well as the quality of its management are outstanding assets, shaping AccorHotels into one of the leading showcases of the French economic landscape".

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO of AccorHotels

Click for more info adds: « The Board welcomes this new appointment. The international expertise of Nicolas Sarkozy and his perfect knowledge of geopolitical issues are tremendous assets for the Group».

View Source

Contact

Lennart Kooy

associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA

Send Email