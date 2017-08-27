Nicolas Sarkozy joins AccorHotels’ Board of Directors to support its international vision
To succeed him, the Board has unanimously coopted Nicolas Sarkozy as an independent Director, as of today, for the remainder of Mr Moussalem's term, at the close of the Shareholders meeting convened to approve the financial statements for 2018.
This appointment reflects the ambition of the Group to pursue the implementation of its strategy and to promote both AccorHotels brands worldwide and the unrivalled French know-how in tourism.
Nicolas Sarkozy will chair the International Strategy Committee whose missions and members will be further detailed by a forthcoming Board meeting.
Nicolas Sarkozy declares: « I am glad to contribute to the development and the international reach of AccorHotels, one of France's flagship companies. The success of the Group as well as the quality of its management are outstanding assets, shaping AccorHotels into one of the leading showcases of the French economic landscape".
Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO of AccorHotels
adds: « The Board welcomes this new appointment. The international expertise of Nicolas Sarkozy and his perfect knowledge of geopolitical issues are tremendous assets for the Group».
