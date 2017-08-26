Sokha Siem Reap Achieved Prestigious Five Star Plaque
The highest star rating recognized by Cambodia’ Ministry of Tourism
"We are honored that Cambodia' Ministry of Tourism (MOT) has recognized our resort with their highest star rating," said by Hang Vannak, Acting General Manager, Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center. "This achievement speaks to our people's incredible passion and commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of service excellent across the resort".
The Ministry of Tourism has established a hotel classification system according to the International Standards, especially within the ASEAN Hotel Classification objective standards that aimed at helping (international) tourists to easily and correctly evaluate the quality of an expected tourist service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, offer iconic property with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities. Staff is intuitive, engaging and passionate, and eagerly goes beyond expectations.
Sokha Hotels & Resorts dominates the hospitality landscape of Angkor; the new "Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Conference Center" is the 5th hotel to open for Sokha in Cambodia. Offering a truly authentic Khmer experience. Sokha Hotels manages 5 Star Hotels & Resorts in Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Thansur Bokor Highland Resort & two resorts in Siem Reap.
