EHL expands its education portfolio with online Advanced Certificates
Taught at a Masters level, each Advanced Certificate is comprised of three individual four-week certificates covering different aspects of the same topic. The four-week certificates can also be followed independently for hospitality professionals who have specific short-term needs. The first Advanced Certificate will cover hotel Distribution Strategy, Revenue Management and e-Marketing.
"This latest addition to our academic offering is highly anticipated by many hospitality leaders, from independent hoteliers to international executives. Some have been in the business prior to social media and other digital disruptions and feel a pressing need to update their knowledge. This is another expression of our commitment to listen to the needs of the industry and formulate the world's best learning solutions. Working closely with the industry, our exceptional faculty, led by Dr. Achim Schmitt, put together a dynamic, informative and challenging program that the EHL community is truly proud of", said Michel Rochat, CEO of EHL Group.
Registration to the EHL Advanced Certificates are now open on http://certificates.ehl.edu
