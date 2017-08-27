Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), the world's leading institution in hospitality management education, has launched a new set of Advanced Certificates and the first – Driving Hotel Revenues – is now open for registrations. The 12-week online programs can be followed through the EHL Digital Education Platform, offering great flexibility and a highly dynamic learning experience. The new Advanced Certificates are part of EHL's broader commitment to defining industry standards, while catering to the needs and aspirations of its participants.

EHL's new online hospitality management courses are designed for industry leaders wanting to update their know-how while keeping their busy professional schedule. The EHL Digital Education platform provides remote access to the expertise of EHL's professors and world-leading industry partners, through a variety of videos, online forums, and multi-media content. With an estimated workload of 8 hours per week each Advanced Certificate focuses on a critical aspect of hospitality management, with the most advanced and applicable knowledge. An EHL certificate is proof of professional development and commitment to stay on top of industry best practices.

Taught at a Masters level, each Advanced Certificate is comprised of three individual four-week certificates covering different aspects of the same topic. The four-week certificates can also be followed independently for hospitality professionals who have specific short-term needs. The first Advanced Certificate will cover hotel Distribution Strategy, Revenue Management and e-Marketing.

"This latest addition to our academic offering is highly anticipated by many hospitality leaders, from independent hoteliers to international executives. Some have been in the business prior to social media and other digital disruptions and feel a pressing need to update their knowledge. This is another expression of our commitment to listen to the needs of the industry and formulate the world's best learning solutions. Working closely with the industry, our exceptional faculty, led by Dr. Achim Schmitt, put together a dynamic, informative and challenging program that the EHL community is truly proud of", said Michel Rochat, CEO of EHL Group.

Registration to the EHL Advanced Certificates are now open on http://certificates.ehl.edu

