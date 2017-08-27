The eighth edition of the Young Hoteliers Summit (YHS) will continue to serve as a communication platform for leading hospitality firms, their masterminds, and top talents from over 40 international hospitality schools. Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, the YHS Challenge, and workshops, the 3-day summit aims to shape the future of the industry.

The Young Hoteliers Summit has been hosted at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) every year since its introduction in 2010. YHS attracts both students and professionals by taking advantage of its position as the most influential student-organized hospitality summit on a global scale. All participants are integrated to have a positive and meaningful experience from YHS: whether as a student having the opportunity to work on a unique project in a resourceful learning environment or as a company who have just received a series of excellent solutions to their business problem.

This exclusive summit, highly appreciated by the likes of many hotel companies and industry leaders, composes itself of four main event features. Keynotes enable successful professionals to share their knowledge and experiences with student delegates and other industry leaders. Panel discussions about current industry topics allow invited speakers to exchange insights from different perspectives. The YHS Challenge asks the delegates to come up with new, questioning and innovative approaches for the problem or case presented by the Challenge Provider. During workshops, the summit attendees are exposed to new insights, unusual point of views on hospitality related topics, and, most of all, learn from each other. Through these four pillars, YHS creates a platform for stakeholders, speakers, partners and delegates to expose their ideas and thoughts as well as broaden their own horizon. This unique merger of different generations of future and established hoteliers creates the summit's signature future thinking and desire to shape the industry of tomorrow.

The eighth edition of the Young Hoteliers Summit takes place at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland from 13th until 15th of March 2017. With this year's umbrella topic, the eighth edition seeks to evaluate, assess, and adapt the traditional hospitality business model. In today's hospitality industry, fast moving digital players are increasingly gaining importance by catering to ever-changing consumer behavior. The unstable environment of the industry drives the need to reinvigorate business practices and calls for the introduction of creative new structures. In 2017, YHS will question hospitality companies from within, lay an increased focus on strategy planning as well as reassess product innovation and branding.

After seven successful editions of YHS, the organization committee is confident and excited that the Young Hoteliers Summit 2017 will live up to and exceed the expectations associated with it. More information regarding the YHS Challenge Provider, Keynote speakers, panel discussion participants and topics will be released closer to the summit. Beforehand, Young Hoteliers Summit is happy to announce the start of the YHS Ranking 2017 survey. Hospitality students and future hoteliers are encouraged to rank the most desirable employers in the hotel industry. The survey is available through the official website of YHS (www.yhsglobal.com). Every participant has the chance to with over CHF 2000.00 worth of travel vouchers offered by Local Measure.

