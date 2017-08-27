Young Hoteliers Summit 2017 – Exchange Of Industry Insights
This exclusive summit, highly appreciated by the likes of many hotel companies and industry leaders, composes itself of four main event features. Keynotes enable successful professionals to share their knowledge and experiences with student delegates and other industry leaders. Panel discussions about current industry topics allow invited speakers to exchange insights from different perspectives. The YHS Challenge asks the delegates to come up with new, questioning and innovative approaches for the problem or case presented by the Challenge Provider. During workshops, the summit attendees are exposed to new insights, unusual point of views on hospitality related topics, and, most of all, learn from each other. Through these four pillars, YHS creates a platform for stakeholders, speakers, partners and delegates to expose their ideas and thoughts as well as broaden their own horizon. This unique merger of different generations of future and established hoteliers creates the summit's signature future thinking and desire to shape the industry of tomorrow.
The eighth edition of the Young Hoteliers Summit takes place at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland from 13th until 15th of March 2017. With this year's umbrella topic, the eighth edition seeks to evaluate, assess, and adapt the traditional hospitality business model. In today's hospitality industry, fast moving digital players are increasingly gaining importance by catering to ever-changing consumer behavior. The unstable environment of the industry drives the need to reinvigorate business practices and calls for the introduction of creative new structures. In 2017, YHS will question hospitality companies from within, lay an increased focus on strategy planning as well as reassess product innovation and branding.
After seven successful editions of YHS, the organization committee is confident and excited that the Young Hoteliers Summit 2017 will live up to and exceed the expectations associated with it. More information regarding the YHS Challenge Provider, Keynote speakers, panel discussion participants and topics will be released closer to the summit. Beforehand, Young Hoteliers Summit is happy to announce the start of the YHS Ranking 2017 survey. Hospitality students and future hoteliers are encouraged to rank the most desirable employers in the hotel industry. The survey is available through the official website of YHS (www.yhsglobal.com). Every participant has the chance to with over CHF 2000.00 worth of travel vouchers offered by Local Measure.
