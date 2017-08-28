"Columbia Hospitality took its first property to the cloud on Maestro PMS hotel management software in 2008. We migrated to the cloud system because we are a hospitality company, not a technology outfit," said Columbia Hospitality Director of Operations Alan Stephens. "That first property was our Talaris Conference Center that uses the integrated Maestro Front Office and Sales & Catering. Today we have five properties on Maestro's Cloud platform." Maestro PMS is the preferred hotel management software system provider for leading independent resorts, hotels, condos, and multi-property groups. All the Maestro PMS on premise capabilities and functionality, including mobile guest engagement tools, are available in the Cloud-based system.

Maestro lets managers access property performance anywhere

"Maestro PMS supports our systems and protects our data. A big advantage of our cloud platform is that I can access all of my property operations and their performance information remotely from my laptop or tablet, all through a simple web browser secure login. This is huge. Maestro cloud support has been 100% reliable and the system is easy to use," Stephens said. Maestro in the Cloud eliminates the need to recruit IT staff and simplifies credit card PCI requirements so operators can focus on their guests. Single or multi-property operators access the hotel management system from a secure browser connection and property data is safely housed off-property in a PCI compliant environment.

Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President said, "Many independent operators are opting for Maestro's cloud property management deployment option because it reduces system hardware costs and increases data security. Credit card protection is important today. Maestro Cloud simplifies PCI security compliance for independent operators. The system is easy to set up and access remotely for better management controls since all a property needs is an internet connection to use Maestro Cloud." Dehan noted that new hires are productive quickly because they can train from any browser at any time. Maestro performs data backups at its secure hosting facility to protect property data.

Maestro Cloud operates behind UVA firewall

The University of Virginia's 177-room Inn at Darden went live on Maestro's Cloud PMS in 2013. Eric Branch, Director of Sales & Marketing for the UVA Inn at Darden, said, "Because we are on the University of Virginia's campus network we have special security requirements and a solid firewall. Maestro worked with us to meet our system requirements while maintaining our firewall for the Maestro Cloud PMS. The system is very reliable with excellent response time." UVA Inn at Darden hosts a mix of groups with the University's Executive Education programs, as well as many transient visitors here to explore Charlottesville and Monticello.

Maestro is recognized for providing the industry's most responsive Diamond Plus Service that goes beyond conventional PMS' to deliver revenue-generating tools and services to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back. Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS.

