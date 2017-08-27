PITTSBURGH – Concord Hospitality announced today that it plans to open Pittsburgh's first Autograph Collection® Hotel in the heart of the Oakland neighborhood. Construction began on the 167-room property, The Oaklander Hotel, last month. The development team is led by Oakland Fifth Avenue Hotel Associates LP, a partnership between Concord and Callay Capital.

The new hotel will be located centrally to the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Carlow College and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and is expected to open fall 2018. An Oakland original, the property will be a nod to the city's glorious past and a freshly-fused look into the neighborhood's exciting future.

"The Autograph Collection is a remarkable group of upper upscale and luxury independent hotels with iconic properties located in gateway and emerging cities around the world," said Mark Laport, co-founder, president and CEO of Concord. "The Oaklander Hotel enriches Concord's vision to create irresistible places within vibrant communities."

The ten-story hotel will feature a rooftop lobby with an inspired lounge and restaurant, as well as 2,200 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center. There will be an independent, street-level restaurant located on Bigelow Blvd. and a coffee shop located on Lytton St.

"With a diverse, urban-inspired and cosmopolitan vibe, Pittsburgh is a true renaissance city," said Keith McGraw, longtime partner of Concord. "It is home to renowned universities, medical centers and museums, research centers and libraries, which is why we believe The Oaklander Hotel will be very successful here."

Concord Hospitality has partnered with Marriott International on the development of new hotel brands for the last two decades. That alignment for strategic growth and passion for delivering best-in-class service is represented in Concord's achievement of winning the coveted Marriott Partnership Circle Award 10 times and in 2016, being inducted into Marriott's Partnership Circle Hall of Fame for hospitality excellence.

"Oakland has continued its prominence as a center for culture, education and innovation in Pittsburgh," said Joshua Lavrinc, Chief Executive Officer of Callay Capital. "We are excited for The Oaklander Hotel and its impressive accommodations to harbor new intellectual and social collisions among visitors and locals alike."

A member of Marriott's industry-leading portfolio, the Autograph Collection debuted in 2010 and includes 100 independently branded hotels and resorts that respect the distinct attributes of their market. Each is unique in terms of product offering and target customers. The result is an array of properties that is nothing less than unique and nothing short of collectively exceptional.

Concord broke ground on the AC Hotel Smallman by Marriott, located in Pittsburgh's vibrant Strip District, last November. The property is scheduled to open in spring 2018.

