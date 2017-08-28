Guestline taps into the Hostel markeplace at STAY WYSE in Amsterdam
Flying the Guestline flag was Alex Wigmore - Strategic Sales Consultant at Guestline - who has spent many years in the hospitality industry providing property management solutions to independent and group properties throughout Europe, including hotels, hostels and student accommodation.
Due to the fantastic organisation of the event by the STAY WYSE team, Alex was able to have 25 meetings all in one day! Held in the historic stock exchange building in central Amsterdam, the day could only be described as a roaring success.
With attendees from across the globe, there was a clear vision of how important the use of social media is for the sector. Youth travellers are incredibly 'social' and therefore one of the best ways to entice and introduce them to hostel brands is via those very channels.
Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Blogs are a brilliant way to connect with potential guests and extremely helpful in encouraging repeat bookings by keeping them engaged in hostel brands long after they have 'checked out'.
It is refreshing to see operators, particularly at the event, understanding the value of investing in not just a quality property management system but also in their company and the people behind it.Price is not necessarily the main driver anymore for hostel companies to consider – product quality and guest experience delivery, plus supplier support and development are key to helping businesses grow.
Investors are looking for a 'partnership' rather than a traditional B2B transaction which is something Guestline are very proud of being recognised for.The importance of a solution provider that can offer a "one-stop solution" was also recognised. Guestline's product suite ranges from cloud hosted PMS, Distribution and EPoS all the way to website and blog design and implementation.
Guestline are really excited to be working with operators in the hostel marketplace and will be sharing the very latest product enhancement and development plans in the coming weeks.
