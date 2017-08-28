Groupize, the award-winning provider of innovative, simple meeting solutions today announced the integration of Groupize Meetings with Concur®, the leading provider of spend management solutions and services. Now available in the Concur App Center, Groupize will provide Concur clients with an enterprise-wide solution for travel arrangers, admins and occasional planners to manage all their meetings and the associated travel needs.

The Groupize Meetings solution was built from the ground up to leverage Concur Travel data to deliver a seamless meetings management experience. Using the latest technologies and the Concur Travel Profile 2.0 API, Groupize delivers a two-way integrated meetings management platform which enables travel managers and agencies to take control of their simple meetings - which represent up to 80% of a company's overall meetings spend, and in some cases, the largest area of unmanaged travel and risk.

The Concur integrated Groupize Meetings solutions offers additional functionality such as:

Ability for admins and planners to log all their meetings for a holistic view of 100% of the meetings in a corporation

Send RSVPs to Concur users for meetings or create mobile responsive registration websites and event apps sites in just 15 minutes

Manage room blocks and push to Concur itineraries

Allows attendees to book their air and hotel in Concur at any time

Communicate and manage attendees, rooming lists, flight manifest, surveys and orders

Aggregated meeting and spend data from Groupize and Concur

Groupize Meetings fills the gap between transient and large meetings and allows corporations and agencies to finally take control of their simple meetings such as internal meetings, speaker series, RSVPs, breakfast events, seminars, training, store openings, recruiting, project teams, field force, board meetings and more.

Groupize's self-service solutions and disruptive pricing model allows Groupize Meetings to be easily deployed as an enterprise-wide solution whether a company only has three meetings a year, or if they have 1,000 unmanaged meetings per year. Until now, other solutions have focused solely on large events, resulting in over- engineered and cost prohibitive products. This explains why the most sophisticated Strategic Meetings Management Program only captures 20% of overall meetings.

"Concur is the perfect home and partner for the Groupize Simple Meetings solutions," says Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, President, and CEO of Groupize. "In terms of joint functionality, we can deliver a shared value proposition to mutual agencies and corporations. Today, simple meetings are decentralized and are mostly organized by travel arrangers and executive admins without tools, support, policies or oversight, exposing corporations to significant and unnecessary risk. Our solution is a natural add-on to Concur Travel and allows agencies and travel managers to maximize their investment in their Concur programs to finally bridge the gap between transient and meetings."

Booking Engine for 1-9 rooms

Ebids for sourcing meetings

Approvals and centralized contract signature

Budget, spend and saving reports

Groupize Meetings is now available in the Concur App Center. Offering apps with streamlined integration with Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice products, the Concur App Center delivers innovative functionality in key categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveler productivity, travel management and much more.

