Groupize Integrates With Concur to Deliver End to End Enterprise Meetings Management
Groupize Meetings is an easy to use meetings management solution for corporations to take control of the bulk of their meetings
The Concur integrated Groupize Meetings solutions offers additional functionality such as:
- Ability for admins and planners to log all their meetings for a holistic view of 100% of the meetings in a corporation
- Send RSVPs to Concur users for meetings or create mobile responsive registration websites and event apps sites in just 15 minutes
- Manage room blocks and push to Concur itineraries
- Allows attendees to book their air and hotel in Concur at any time
- Communicate and manage attendees, rooming lists, flight manifest, surveys and orders
- Aggregated meeting and spend data from Groupize and Concur
Groupize Meetings fills the gap between transient and large meetings and allows corporations and agencies to finally take control of their simple meetings such as internal meetings, speaker series, RSVPs, breakfast events, seminars, training, store openings, recruiting, project teams, field force, board meetings and more.
Groupize's self-service solutions and disruptive pricing model allows Groupize Meetings to be easily deployed as an enterprise-wide solution whether a company only has three meetings a year, or if they have 1,000 unmanaged meetings per year. Until now, other solutions have focused solely on large events, resulting in over- engineered and cost prohibitive products. This explains why the most sophisticated Strategic Meetings Management Program only captures 20% of overall meetings.
"Concur is the perfect home and partner for the Groupize Simple Meetings solutions," says Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, President, and CEO of Groupize. "In terms of joint functionality, we can deliver a shared value proposition to mutual agencies and corporations. Today, simple meetings are decentralized and are mostly organized by travel arrangers and executive admins without tools, support, policies or oversight, exposing corporations to significant and unnecessary risk. Our solution is a natural add-on to Concur Travel and allows agencies and travel managers to maximize their investment in their Concur programs to finally bridge the gap between transient and meetings."
- Booking Engine for 1-9 rooms
- Ebids for sourcing meetings
- Approvals and centralized contract signature
- Budget, spend and saving reports
Groupize Meetings is now available in the Concur App Center. Offering apps with streamlined integration with Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice products, the Concur App Center delivers innovative functionality in key categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveler productivity, travel management and much more.
For more information, visit Groupize in the Concur App Center.
Contact
Alisa de Gaspe Beaubien
Phone: 508-232-7719 x215
Send Email
About Groupize
Groupize offers the leading end-to-end platform for simple corporate meetings. Groupize is revolutionizing meetings technology with innovative, self-service solutions that reduce the complexity of starting, sourcing, managing and measuring simple meetings. Founded in 2011, Groupize is a privately held company and headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please call 1.885.GROUPIZE or visit groupize.com.