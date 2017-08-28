Phoenix -- The 2017 InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit (ILES) announces its presenter line up for the third-annual event, to be held May 15 to 17 at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. Registrations are flowing in steadily, as the three-day idea exchange and tradeshow is stacking up to be the best yet. In addition to ILES, Hotel Interactive will be producing the first BITAC Independent. Attendees can register by clicking here.

ILES is produced by IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection) and the Independent Lodging Industry Assn. (ILIA) – and sponsored by Asian Hospitality, Hotel News Now, Hotel Management and Lodging magazines.

With the theme "Break Free," ILES is designed to educate independent hoteliers on breaking the OTA's grip and taking control of their revenues. Speakers with expert knowledge on hotel and casino operations, revenue management, technology, and finance were selected to advise on maintaining one's independence without conceding too much. Discussions will include the practicality of breaking free from long-term contracts and brand mandates to maintain one's independence; breaking out captive guest data and leveraging it to drive reservations to the hotel website; breaking the one-size-fits-all mold and adding programs that typically are reserved for only the big brands; and breaking records with tips on how to increase occupancy, ADR, RevPAR and loyalty.

Session Moderators and Panelists for the 2017 ILES event include:

Pamela Barnhill, President, InnSuites Hospitality Trust

Keith Biumi, Vice President Development, Ascend Hotel Collection

Richard Bosworth Managing Partner, Bosworth Hospitality Partners LLC

John Celona, Corporate VP Marketing Systems, Caesar's Entertainment Co.

Mary Beth Cutshall, Senior VP of Acquisitions & Business Development, Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Michael Fuerstman, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Pedry Hotels

Eric Gravelle, VP Revenue Management, Diamond Resorts

Jonathan Falik, CEO, JF Capital Advisors

Chris Green, COO, Chesapeake Hospitality

Jenna Hacket, Director of Full Service Business Development, Curio Hotels by Hilton

Jody Harwood, VP and Managing Director, Grace Hospitality

Jeff Higley, Editorial Director, Hotel News Now

Justin Jabara, VP of Development, Meyer Jabara Hotels

Guy Maisnik, Partner & Vice Chairman, Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Judy Maxwell, Editor in Chief, Asian Hospitality

C. Elliott Mest, Associate Editor, Hotel Management;

Mark Molinari, Corporate VP Revenue Management and Innovation, Las Vegas Sands

Allison Morris, Owner and Hospitality Technology Consultant, ForEm Consultants LLC

Dennis Nessler, Editor in Chief, Hotel Interactive

Tina Patel, Managing Director, ALKO Hospitality

Versha (Vicky) Patel, CFO, Hotel Investment Group

Shane Platt, Managing Director of Development, SureStay Hotel Group

Robert Rippee, Director, International Gaming Institute, UNLV

Saverio R. Scheri, President and CEO of Whitesand Gaming

Bobbie Singh-Allen, Executive Director, Independent Lodging Industry Assn.

Albert Smith, Senior VP, Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Larry Spelts, VP of Business Development, Charlestowne Hotels

Evan Weiss, Co-Founder and EVP, LW Hospitality Advisors

(Additional speakers are still being added to the program.)

"ILES 2017 will tackle some of the leading issues and business practices impacting today's independent hoteliers," said Pamela Barnhill, founder of ILES. "We polled past attendees to see what topics are of the most interest to them and which would provide them with the best insight for improving operations going forward. The program we put together is both interactive and informative, with high-profile moderators setting the tone and directing the conversations for engaging commentary and discussions.

"Bringing ILES to Las Vegas is especially exciting because it gives us the opportunity to leverage the expertise of independent hoteliers in the nation's leading gaming destination and network with operators who have not previously attended this growing event," Barnhill said. "For the first time, BITAC Independent will also run during this event. Traditionally, BITAC events have been exceptionally successful when in Las Vegas. By tying BITAC Independent with ILES, we providing a marketplace like no other that hoteliers are sure to enjoy."

Lodging is available at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas at the ILES 2017 group rate of $105 per night; including event shoulder nights (2 days before and 2 days after). For more information on the Third Annual InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit, call (602) 944-1500 or email support@ibchotels.com. For details on BITAC® ILES, call (631) 424-7755 x150 or email info@bitac.net.

About ILES (InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit)

2017 ILES is a three-day idea exchange will include both a trade show and educational sessions exclusively focused on the needs of independent and soft brand hotel owners and executives and offer plenty of time to network with hoteliers and vendors in the unique and relaxed atmosphere. Cultivate new relationships and strengthen existing ones while enjoying great food and beverages, all included in your registration. For more information, visit www.iles.vegas.

About IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection)

IBC offers hotel software and services to independent hoteliers and is currently one of the largest independent hotel networks globally. Hoteliers enjoy a technology platform with distribution and brand-like benefits that enable independent hotels to reclaim their revenue and guest data providing a "One-stop shop" with suite of hotel services and software includes online revenue generation, hotel management software, guest loyalty program, preferred partner network, and more. Guests enjoy InnCentives loyalty program and shop globally for independent and soft brand hotels with add-on activities, cars and cancellation protection. Hoteliers, discover more on www.ibcmembers.com. Guests, discover more on www.ibcinncentives.com.

About the Independent Lodging Industry Association

The Independent Lodging Industry Association (ILIA) is a national association with nearly 5000 members nationwide. It was founded in 2010 by the California Lodging Industry Association (CLIA). CLIA was established 68 years ago by a group of independent hotel owners and operators. Over the past several decades, independent hotels, independently owned franchised hotels, and owners have been impacted by decisions being made out of the halls of State Capitols to Washington, D.C. Chain hotels have dominated the policy making process. ILIA will level the playing field and allow independent hotels a seat at the table. For more information, please contact Executive Director Bobbie Singh-Allen atbobbie@independentlodging.org or call

(916) 826-2075.

