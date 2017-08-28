Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown ‘Sharing’ New Entertainment Venue with Community
Located next door to the PPG Paints Arena, the vibrant all-new hotel now features a plaza-level Ballroom, Bar, and Patio which is becoming a social hub for Penguins fans, business people and visitors
The executive team at the Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown also is deeply rooted in the community. General Manager Jackie Gillespie has lived in Pittsburgh for 15 years, and Executive Chef/ Food & Beverage Director Joe Nolan built his reputation and earned a following working at Cafe Allegro (one of Pittsburgh's top restaurants for more than 20 years) and most recently at the city's largest hotel, the Wyndham Grand.
"We are really eager to show off the new SHARE on Centre concept here at Cambria," Gillespie said. "The best way to describe it is a 'brand within a brand.' Most F&B concepts do well when they are positioned independently from the hotel. While the lobby level Social Circle™ Bistro is a Cambria brand standard, our new SHARE on Centre is a culinary experience of its own. The fun clipboard menu features smoke meats, local ingredients, and assorted pickled vegetables. We also feature some fun, signature cocktails in honor of our partners next door – we're proud to be the official hotel of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
"Even the name, SHARE on Centre, holds multiple meanings," she said. "First off, Centre is not a misspelling – it's the name of the street where the hotel is located. Note that SHARE is the key term here – we hope guests order multiple items and 'share' them with friends and family. We want people to 'share' the excitement here on game days and concert nights, and there might even be a wink and a nudge to 'sharing' on social media. Dining out has become an Instagram experience these days, and we think SHARE on Centre offers some truly share-worthy options."
The Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown features 142 all-suite rooms and is 100% smoke free. A complimentary local shuttle service is provided to guests within a three-mile radius, while a convenient self-parking deck is attached for commuters. The Social Circle™ Bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and in-room dining is also provided. The hotel also features a complementary 24-hour Business Center, free WiFi, GetCetera gift and sundry shop, CustomFit™ Fitness Center, heated indoor pool and hot tub.
"Meyer Jabara Hotels is committed to making the Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown and SHARE on Center an anchor of Pittsburgh's Uptown renaissance," Antonucci said. "This neighborhood is transforming, and our property has now been transformed to meet the current & future needs of our clients & community. We couldn't be more excited about the future for this hotel."
About Meyer Jabara Hotels
With headquarters in Danbury, Conn., Meyer Jabara Hotels is an award-winning hospitality company owning, operating or leasing hotels and restaurants in 10 states throughout the eastern portion of the United States. The company was formed in 1977 as Motel Hotel Associates through the partnership of William Meyer, a specialist in real property law, and Richard Jabara, a second-generation hotelier. Their portfolio of hotels includes Marriott, Hilton, Sheraton, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hyatt Place brands, as well as several independent hotels. The company culture, referred to as "The Journey," is considered by Meyer Jabara Hotels to be their strongest competitive advantage because it challenges and encourages each team to create special relationships, or heart connections, with the key stakeholders: business partners, associates and customers. For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.meyerjabarahotels.com.