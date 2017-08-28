Danbury, Conn. – With the recent completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation, the Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown now features a new event and entertainment destination the likes of which the Uptown corridor has never seen. In addition to a complete remodel of the all-suite, full-service, boutique hotel (located at 1320 Centre Avenue, next door to the PPG Paints Arena, home of the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins), property owner Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) has recently introduced a vibrant food and beverage concept called "SHARE on Center" that blends a restaurant, bar and patio on the Plaza level that radiates rooftop appeal. A 3,300-square foot divisible Ballroom was also added, adjacent to the new bar and patio. The interactive venue is quickly becoming a social hub attracting Penguin fans, concert goers and local patrons to its stunning catering space, trendy bar with smoke-themed menu, signature drinks, outdoor terrace with fire pits, comfortable seating, games, music and more.

"Meyer Jabara Hotels has deep roots in the Pittsburgh community; in the mid-1980s we owned eight hotels in Pittsburgh with expansive ballrooms and robust catering operations," said Ron Antonucci, MJH Vice President of Operations. "Today we are re-investing in this neighborhood with a multi-million-dollar, top-to-bottom renovation, and we're leveraging our hospitality expertise to create a fresh food & beverage concept that will fuel further growth and excite people to come uptown. The vibe here is upscale but not uptight. Our rooms are modern and stylish, and our service is attentive and never stuffy. Whether you are eating at the Social Circle™ Bistro & Bar upstairs, or meeting friends before a Penguins game or concert at SHARE on Center, you'll get the extra-special treatment you deserve every time you stay . . . or just come to play. This 'SHARE' concept is a real differentiator in the market."

The executive team at the Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown also is deeply rooted in the community. General Manager Jackie Gillespie has lived in Pittsburgh for 15 years, and Executive Chef/ Food & Beverage Director Joe Nolan built his reputation and earned a following working at Cafe Allegro (one of Pittsburgh's top restaurants for more than 20 years) and most recently at the city's largest hotel, the Wyndham Grand.

"We are really eager to show off the new SHARE on Centre concept here at Cambria," Gillespie said. "The best way to describe it is a 'brand within a brand.' Most F&B concepts do well when they are positioned independently from the hotel. While the lobby level Social Circle™ Bistro is a Cambria brand standard, our new SHARE on Centre is a culinary experience of its own. The fun clipboard menu features smoke meats, local ingredients, and assorted pickled vegetables. We also feature some fun, signature cocktails in honor of our partners next door – we're proud to be the official hotel of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Even the name, SHARE on Centre, holds multiple meanings," she said. "First off, Centre is not a misspelling – it's the name of the street where the hotel is located. Note that SHARE is the key term here – we hope guests order multiple items and 'share' them with friends and family. We want people to 'share' the excitement here on game days and concert nights, and there might even be a wink and a nudge to 'sharing' on social media. Dining out has become an Instagram experience these days, and we think SHARE on Centre offers some truly share-worthy options."

The Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown features 142 all-suite rooms and is 100% smoke free. A complimentary local shuttle service is provided to guests within a three-mile radius, while a convenient self-parking deck is attached for commuters. The Social Circle™ Bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and in-room dining is also provided. The hotel also features a complementary 24-hour Business Center, free WiFi, GetCetera gift and sundry shop, CustomFit™ Fitness Center, heated indoor pool and hot tub.

"Meyer Jabara Hotels is committed to making the Cambria hotel & suites Pittsburgh-Downtown and SHARE on Center an anchor of Pittsburgh's Uptown renaissance," Antonucci said. "This neighborhood is transforming, and our property has now been transformed to meet the current & future needs of our clients & community. We couldn't be more excited about the future for this hotel."

