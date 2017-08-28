Boston, Mass. – Hotel IT departments are getting a lot of attention this year. According a recent industry study, hotels plan to spend more money on technology in 2017 than in previous years; hoteliers report that 21% of their IT budgets will be spent on improving their networks and connectivity, with 47% of hotels focused on upgrading their guest WiFi. While ongoing IT investment is important to maintaining guest satisfaction and loyalty, RoamBOOST is advising hotels to manage their expectations and understand where their budget dollars are actually going. Just because a hotel spends big bucks on WiFi doesn't mean that guests will be able to use their many mobile devices with better speed or efficiency. For that to happen, the facility needs to strike a balance between its WiFi network and the cellular network. If that's difficult, adding a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) can help.

"Hoteliers are often confused about the differences between WiFi and Cellular," said RoamBOOST SVP of Operations Pam Angelucci. "We want to help make sense of the confusion, so we are identifying the top 5 misperceptions. As an industry leading DAS integrator, we often have to wear a lot of hats, and serving as a consultant is one of them. We hope hoteliers who are having problems in any of these areas will come to us for guidance."

RoamBOOST Identifies 5 Common Cellular Misperceptions

My WiFi Network and Cellular Network are the Same Thing, Right?

Wrong. When guests and staff rely solely on the hotel's WiFi to power all of their mobile devices and applications for operations efficiencies, ordering, streaming, purchasing, socially connecting etc., it's going to quickly drain the hotel connectivity speeds. Instead of providing High-Speed Internet Access, the hotel is offering low-speed to no-speed service. Hotels looking to invest in a new WiFi infrastructure to better attract mobile-dependent guests need to re-route traffic away from WiFi and onto a 3G or 4G/LTE data and voice network (in other words – a cellular network). To get guests to stop gobbling up your bandwidth, the hotel must balance WiFi and cellular. The best way to strike that balance is by installing a scalable DAS.

Guests Prefer a Landline vs. a Cell Phone to Dial 911, Right?

Wrong. According to FacilityExecutive.com, 70% of 911 calls today are taking place over the cellular network, and 64% of 911 calls are placed indoors. Perhaps that's because do to the mere nature of a mobile device, a call can be placed from virtually any location or position in a room rather than needing to be in close proximity to a landline. After all, guests are now being conditioned to use the TV, tablet or smartphone to order roomservice, arrange for dry cleaning pick up, schedule wake-up calls, request forgotten items, and even call their friend in the room next door. In this world of connectivity, cellular is simply more convenient. Therefore, there is no better reason to ensure that a hotel has a strong cellular network by implementing a DAS.

Great Cell Coverage Yesterday Means Good Cell Coverage Today, Right?

Wrong. Just because a hotel invested in a cellular network in the past doesn't mean the coverage is still viable today. Take a look outside. Trees are taller, new building may have been erected, a recent renovation may have added reflective glass to your hotel's exterior, etc. Each of these things can impede a cell signal. With a modular DAS in place, hotels can adjust for their needs inside by adding a carrier, expanding to other areas of the building or moving donor antenna locations to accommodate for changes outside.

DAS Providers are One Size Fits All, Right?

Wrong. As a DAS integrator, RoamBOOST rarely uses the same equipment across the board. This means we not only install cellular infrastructures, but we provide full consulting services to explore various system options and ensure your property receives a custom solution that meets your coverage and budgetary requirements. When it comes to DAS,

one size never fits all.

My DAS is Automatically Fire/Life Safety Code Compliant, Right?

Wrong. In the case of an emergency, it is crucial that all hotels support radio communications for first responders, such as the police and fire department. The International Fire Code requires full indoor coverage for public safety in all buildings, new or existing, and FCC regulations require commercial buildings to reduce interference of Radio Frequency signals to ensure open channel communications in public safety situations. A DAS provider needs to supplement its infrastructure with code-compliant public safety wireless solutions to help the hotel meet rigorous municipal requirements for building occupancy. In certain juristictions, cellular and public safety can be run over the same infrastructure, whereas others require parallel networks. Adding the local spectrum repeater equipment can help make it possible for first responders and guests to have clear communications each time, every time.

"Hoteliers know they need solid cellular service to meet the expectations of their guests," Angelucci said. "What they don't know is that a DAS integrator can help them do everything from a site assessment, design, carrier and public safety coordination, installation, commissioning and maintenance. RoamBOOST has the knowledge and the wide-reaching relationships hoteliers need to deliver exceptional cellular service that keep both guests and staff happy. Anyone who would like a better understanding about WiFi, cellular networks and DAS in general should give us a call today."

