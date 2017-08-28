Europe's first NYX Hotel opens in Milan
NYX Milan gives a home to individualistic Lifestyle With exclusive Furniture and trendy Design Elements, the Hotel captures the Spirit of the City
Hotel Interior Designer Andreas Neudahm has also contributed to capturing a special atmosphere with the interior design of the hotel, creating a venue where one can pursue one's individuality and lifestyle in a relaxed space. The furniture brand B&B Italia, known for its high-quality designer products, was an exclusive partner, lending its 'Made in Italy' stamp to the hotel. Much of the furniture was specially made for NYX Milan, among them some bespoke accent pieces. A further focal point in the hotel rooms, are the previously unreleased original prints by fashion photographer Helmut Newton, which adorn the head-boards of the beds with large-format images of the Italian movie stars Gina Lollobrigida and Claudia Cardinale. The expansive lobby with integrated bar and a large outdoor area offers a trendy and chic setting for events, corporate events and club-nights, along with the hip restaurant "Clash", which serve up delicious culinary delights.
NYX Milan provides a space where travelers and guests can express their individual lifestyles, thus creating a colorful and dynamic setting, which captures the Zeitgeist: "NYX Hotels embodies a trendy non-conformism". "We are happy that we can present a creative cocktail of art, music and design, a pulsating world of ideas, to our guests. And, never in the same way twice", says Linda Mariotti, Hotel Manager of NYX Milan.
About Leonardo Hotels
LEONARDO HOTELS is the European division of Fattal Hotels Group, founded by David Fattal in Israel. The Leonardo Hotels are present in Israel and Europe with over 115 hotels in more than 50 destinations. With more than 75 hotels in more than 40 destinations Leonardo Hotels is active on the European market since 2006, established in the 3-4 star superior category as well as equal level. Currently spanning Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, England, Scotland, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary as well as Italy, the hotel group with its 13,000+ rooms and over 22,000 m² of conference space offers places of well-being, that are characterised by their own regional character, local flair and their own design identity, addressing all individual needs. All according to the company"s credo of »feeling good«, providing 100% guest satisfaction. The company management for Europe is based in Berlin. The Leonardo Hotels umbrella brand is complemented by the »Leonardo Hotels«, »Leonardo Royal Hotels«, »Leonardo Boutique Hotels« and »NYX Hotels« brands.