Ascott Unveils 32,000-square Feet Living Lab To Field Test Co-living Concepts Of Lyf
Usage data of lyf@SMU gathered from over 1,200 millennial visitors daily to shape design and offerings of upcoming lyf properties
-
(Clockwise from left) Guest-of-honour Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills), and Second Minister for Defence joins The Ascott Limited’s CEO Mr Lee Chee Koon, CapitaLand Limited’s President & Group CEO Mr Lim Ming Yan, Ascott lyf guards as well as SMU students for a game of foosball
-
Guest-of-honour Mr Ong Ye Kung casts his vote for the lyf@SMU co-living concept room design
-
(From left to right) The Ascott Limited CEO Mr Lee Chee Koon, SMU President, Professor Arnoud De Meyer, Guest-of-honour Mr Ong Ye Kung, CapitaLand Limited’s President & Group CEO Mr Lim Ming Yan and SMU Provost Professor Lily Kong
-
The Park - social room
-
Beach-inspired Discussion Room
-
Co-living Concept Room
"The cosmopolitan city of Singapore is an ideal ground for Ascott to innovate, test-bed cutting edge hospitality concepts, and gather insights from well-travelled millennials with increasing spending power. We are of course also actively seeking and evaluating opportunities for lyf in several other cities and will be reaching out to millennials through Ascott's global network to further adapt lyf as we roll it out." In line with
In line with lyf's focus to provide authentic local experiences and for each property to be unique, the living lab is located in the city centre within the former home of Singapore's renowned Malaya Publishing House built in the 1900s. Fun and quirky design elements are cleverly infused within the Edwardian-style conservation building to pay homage to its print heritage. lyf@SMU will be open 24/7 for all SMU students from 27 February 2017. With more than 32,000 square feet spread over three storeys, there are co-working lounges with modular furniture, large communal tables at the social pantry with interactive voting boards, multimedia rooms to encourage collaboration and
With more than 32,000 square feet spread over three storeys, there are co-working lounges with modular furniture, large communal tables at the social pantry with interactive voting boards, multimedia rooms to encourage collaboration and free flow of ideas, days beds and napping pods. As part of lyf's concept to enable guests to 'Live Your Freedom' and connect with like- The Ascott Limited (Regn No: 197900881N) 168 Robinson Road #30-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912 t (65) 6713 2888 f (65) 6713 2121 www.the-ascott.com "we define global living" minded creatives to bring ideas to life, Ascott will test out recreation areas where students can rock out in the soundproof music jamming studio, pedal up a sweat on the bike to power up their mobile phones or head to the exercise zone for a game of foosball or table tennis. Feedback from the millennial students will influence how Ascott continues to evolve the design of lyf's social spaces.
lyf enables guests to be part of a buzzing community and experience the destinations as locals do. At lyf@SMU, Ascott will organise various social activities to identify those that best resonate with the millennials, bringing together local artisans, entrepreneurs and technopreneurs. Students will be invited to co-create community programmes and co-organise or take part in TED talks, workshops and hackathons. SMU students can also sign up to be lyf guards at lyf@SMU to gain hands-on hospitality management skills.
Professor Arnoud De Meyer, SMU President, said: "As we further strengthen SMU's curriculum and offering, I am delighted that we found a like-minded partner in Ascott. In our multi-dimensional partnership – which includes incubating new spaces for millennial students, developing new SMU courses and projects, creating internship opportunities – our students will stand to gain the most. Ascott will be leveraging the mobile sensing technology from one of SMU's research labs, the LiveLabs Urban Lifestyle Innovation Platform, to gather data on millennial students. Ascott will also be partnering with SMU on a 'Design Thinking' course in August 2017, where students will work on two projects related to the branding and development of lyf."
With a target to have 10,000 units under the lyf brand globally by 2020, Ascott has set its sights to roll out lyf in gateway cities of markets like Australia, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
Please refer to the annex for more information on the features of lyf@SMU.
Contact
Joan Tan
Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone: (65) 6713 2864
Send Email
About The Ascott Limited
The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international serviced residence owner-operators. It has over 30,000 operating serviced residence units in key cities of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, as well as over 22,000 units which are under development, making a total of more than 52,000 units in over 300 properties. The company operates three award-winning brands – Ascott, Citadines and Somerset, along with The Crest Collection and lyf. Ascott"s portfolio spans more than 100 cities across 29 countries.
Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning serviced residence brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.
Ascott"s achievements have been recognised internationally. Recent awards include DestinAsian Readers" Choice Awards 2017 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand"; TTG China Travel Awards 2017 for "Best Serviced Residence Operator in China"; World Travel Awards 2016 for "Leading Serviced Apartment Brand" in Asia, Europe and the Middle East; Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand"; Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Apartment Company"; Business Traveller UK Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Apartment Company" and Business Traveller China Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand". For a full list of awards, please visit www.theascott.com/ascottlimited/awards.html.
About CapitaLand Limited
CapitaLand is one of Asia"s largest real estate companies. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it is an owner and manager of a global portfolio worth more than S$78 billion as at 31 December 2016, comprising integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices, homes, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and funds. Present across more than 130 cities in over 20 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia.
CapitaLand"s competitive advantage is its significant asset base and extensive market network. Coupled with extensive design, development and operational capabilities, the Group develops and manages high-quality real estate products and services. It also has one of the largest investment management businesses in Asia and a stable of five REITs listed in Singapore and Malaysia – CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust and CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust.
Visit www.capitaland.com for more information