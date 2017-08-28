Press Release

Premiering Six Senses Style – From Yoga Class to On-The-Go Excursions

Six Senses Ana Heart Yogawear 3

BANGKOK -- For anyone who appreciates high-quality and well cut yoga wear, Six Senses is delighted to announce a range of exclusive designs created in collaboration with Ana Heart of London. A small, bespoke brand renowned for their hip and chic design approach with great attention to detailing, Ana Heart also met the Six Senses criteria of sustainable manufacturing practices.

The collection, which is technically yoga clothes with exceptional cuts, is functional and comfortable, distinctly feminine and with an edgy twist. The eco-friendly fabrics nicely complement the designs to move effortlessly with the body and make every body-shape drop-dead gorgeous. And due to the simplicity of style and color palette they are as trendy in a yoga class as they are as essentials of a stylish on-the-go wardrobe.

The fabrics are nothing short of amazing. Lyocell is sustainable and with great moisture absorption ability, representing a milestone in the development of environmentally benign textiles. It starts life as wood pulp and with the magic of nanotechnology in an award-winning closed-loop process that recovers or decomposes all solvents emissions becomes a luxurious fabric that is biodegradable and crease resistant.

Cotton supima has such a soft hand that it is referred to as the cashmere of cottons. Strong and able to carry color brilliance, it is grown on furrowed rows where it can be closely regulated to make it the highest quality cotton available. Suplex & Quick Dry is a fiber quality developed especially for Ana Heart's leggings and bras. It offers softness with amazing tension without discomfort and guarantees a dry, supportive experience during yoga practice.

The collection has been designed in three colors created especially for Six Senses: charcoal, white and indigo. The garments are sized from small to extra-large and comprise a comprehensive selection of pieces from racer and strappy bras to a choice of tanks, ballet leggings and sweatpants. Five entirely new and exclusive takes are a wrap top, a see-through sleeved and laced top, a top with waist-tie, leggings also with a waist tie and a sweater with laced shoulders and side vents.

According to Amanda Ibgui, cofounder of Ana Heart, "Each piece has a small but distinctive touch of gold or silver-colored thread embroidery that stands for each woman's individuality, for her inner light. This somewhat discreet detail is like a little secret sign, a reminder to be kind to oneself." As a special treat, the range also includes a cotton tote-cum-yoga bag that is made for carrying everything a woman needs – smartphone, keys, makeup, a book and a bottle of water.

Currently the Six Senses Yoga Line by Ana Heart, which is produced in Europe, is available at nine spas; Six Senses Douro Valley, Six Senses Laamu, Six Senses Yao Noi, Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Six Senses Spa Courchevel, Six Senses Spa Doha at Sharq Village, Six Senses Spa Koh Kood, Six Senses Spa Kunfunadhoo, Six Senses Spa Marbella and will be rolled out across the remaining spas this year.