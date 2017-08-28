Tulum, MEXICO -- Colibri Boutique Hotels announces their new association with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. The collection's five Caribbean properties include La Zebra, Mi Amor, El Pez and Mezzanine in Tulum, Mexico; and Yemaya Island Hideaway and Spa on Little Corn Island in Nicaragua. The five boutique beachfront properties include all-adult, family, and couples-targeted options, with a range of spas and top dining and drinking outlets, all with attentive, personalized service.

The Small Luxury Hotels of the World brand is a collection of more than 500 independently owned exclusive hotels in more than 80 countries. Small Luxury Hotels feature award-winning spas, country houses, golf resorts, island retreats, city sanctuaries, and game and wilderness lodges.

Each exclusive property commits to a single standard of excellence, guaranteeing travelers worldwide an unsurpassed level of service, quality and luxury. Appropriately fitting into this privileged collection, Colibri Boutique Hotels prides itself on offering distinctive experiences in distinctive settings.

Brendon Leach, CEO of Colibri Boutique Hotels, says of the new alliance, "SLH is a growing brand worldwide. We are honored to be part of this consortium and we are confident that SLH will help us introduce our wonderful boutique hotels to new visitors. "

El Pez – set atop picturesque Turtle Cove, a nature sanctuary in Tulum, the 18-room oceanfront "Seaside Chic" hotel offers rooms, suites and cabanas, and is family-friendly, with a swimming pool and a secluded beach. Award-winning chef Paco Ruano oversees the hotel's Mexican- and seafood-influenced menu. www.tulumhotelpez.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/elpezhoteltulum

La Zebra – set directly on Tulum's beautiful beach, "Beach Chic" La Zebra is a fun and relaxed family-friendly hotel. La Zebra's lively Sunday night salsa beach party is a popular event. A pop-up of New York City's well-known, artisanal Mulberry Project bar runs through May, adding a new component to the indulgent 8-course, mixed pairing Chef's Table experience curated by Chef Eleazar Bonilla. From April 12- May 28, 2017, acclaimed Noma chef, Rene Redzepi, together with sous-chef and taco specialist Rosio Sanchez, creates the Noma Mexico residency in the jungle at La Zebra. Additionally, 15 new accommodations have just opened, bringing the total to 29 suites, along with a new massage room. A pool and lounge area above the restaurant has opened for hotel guests only. www.lazebratulum.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/lazebratulum

Mi Amor – a contemporary, romantic 17-room hotel perched on a rock cliff overlooking the famed Tulum coast, the adults-only "Love Chic" hotel offers a mix of oceanfront and garden/pool-facing rooms, a spa, swimming pool, and nearby beach. Guadalajara's award-winning chef from Magno Brasserie, Paul Bentley, heads up the restaurant. www.tulumhotelmiamor.com/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/miamorhoteltulum

Mezzanine – the 9-room, adults-only "Lounge Chic" Mezzanine focuses on style and DJ lounge music, offering a hip alternative to other Tulum hotels, a plunge pool and an adjacent beach. Mezzanine's restaurant specializes in authentic Thai cuisine as well as other "beach" favorites. www.mezzaninetulum.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/mezzaninetulum

Yemaya Island Hideaway and Spa – set on Little Corn Island on the Caribbean side of Nicaragua, "Island Chic" Yemaya offers 16 oceanfront cabañas, a spa, daily yoga, and beachfront water sports, and a restaurant and beach bar offering changing menus based on organic ingredients from its own garden and fresh meats and seafood. The car-free island's Creole culture is highlighted. The resort produces 50% of its own energy. A new deluxe room with plunge pool opened in January, with more planned for later 2017. www.yemayalittlecorn.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/yemayalittlecorn

