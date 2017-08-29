Travel Tripper honored with Platinum Award in Digital Marketing at HSMAI’s 60th Adrian Awards
Nate Lane, Digital Agency Director, and Andre De Araujo, VP of Ecommerce at Highgate Hotels, accept the Platinum Adrian Award for Digital Marketing for Travel Tripper's work on 24 North Hotel website. – Source: Photo by Mark Woodward/HSMAI
"The honorees in this year's competition displayed innovation, creativity, and demonstrated measurable results and return on investment that were noted by this year's judges as being exceptional," said Fran Brasseux, HSMAI Executive Vice President.
About Travel Tripper
Travel Tripper is a full-service hospitality technology provider and strategic partner in helping hotels worldwide to generate demand, optimize conversions, and maximize revenue. Known in the industry for its constant innovation and exceptional expertise, Travel Tripper provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers hotels from search to stay, including central reservation systems, hotel distribution, website and booking, and digital marketing. Learn more at www.traveltripper.com.
