NEW YORK – On Feb. 21, the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) honored Travel Tripper with a Platinum Adrian Award for digital marketing excellence for its winning entry in the 60th annual Adrian Awards. The Adrian Awards, one of the most respected awards in the travel and hospitality industry, honors the best of the year in travel marketing in the categories of digital marketing, advertising, and public relations.

Travel Tripper's winning entry was for its work on the 24 North Hotel website (www.24northhotel.com), for which the agency took home a Gold Award for website user experience and a Platinum Award for top overall digital marketing excellence. Travel Tripper also received a Bronze Award in the general website category its work for Taj Hotels.

"The honorees in this year's competition displayed innovation, creativity, and demonstrated measurable results and return on investment that were noted by this year's judges as being exceptional," said Fran Brasseux, HSMAI Executive Vice President.

Winning entries will be viewable in the winner's gallery on the Adrian Awards website and in a special article. Visit www.AdrianAwards.com for more information on the event and competition and to view the Adrian Awards Winners Gallery.

Travel Tripper is a full-service hospitality technology provider and strategic partner in helping hotels worldwide to generate demand, optimize conversions, and maximize revenue. Known in the industry for its constant innovation and exceptional expertise, Travel Tripper provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers hotels from search to stay, including central reservation systems, hotel distribution, website and booking, and digital marketing. Learn more at www.traveltripper.com.

