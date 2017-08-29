External Article

In hospitality, customers are a big cause of workplace bullying

'You’re not going to grow the business if you lose employees,' labour relations lawyer says

cbc.ca

Nobody likes sitting next to the rude customer yelling in the restaurant, but to the server, it's not just awkward: it's bullying.

Labour relations lawyer Thomas Roper says workplace bullying — from colleagues and customers — is a too- frequent occurrence in the hospitality industry.

He says it could be caused in part by customers who feel entitled to treat workers poorly.

'Buy Ben a Beer' campaign helps hospitality workers in crisis "It's sort of the idea that I'm paying for this service so I get to say what I want. Or it's in an alcohol context where people are looser with their language," he told All Points West host Robyn Burns.