Outrigger Hotels and Resorts positions itself for future growth
"Outrigger is poised to enter its next phase of reinvestment and growth because of the solid foundation built by David Carey and his team; we're grateful that he will continue to contribute his knowledge and expertise as a member of our board," said Dalecio. "From Waikiki to the Maldives, we are excited to invest in the future of Outrigger; by infusing additional support and resources at our properties, hosts will have the tools to perform at the highest level and further elevate the Outrigger guest experience."
"I am confident that the new team will lead Outrigger to new heights into the future and look forward to helping the company maintain its strong position in the community," said Carey.
The company expects to reinvest upwards of $100 million over the next few years to improve its hotels and resorts. It will also add both resources and expertise for business development and project management. Along with the planned capital improvements, major technology upgrades and a renewed focus on host training and support will further strengthen the long-term sustainability of the company and additional opportunities for employees.
Dalecio has worked in the hospitality industry, including Hawaii, for over three decades. As a hospitality leader, he has been responsible for operating some of the most iconic hotels, resorts and clubs in the industry.
Outrigger will retain its headquarters in Waikiki, Hawaii and continue providing guests with its signature Ke 'Ano Wa'a (The Outrigger Way) hospitality throughout its portfolio.
is one of the largest and fastest growing privately-held leisure lodging and hospitality companies in the Asia-Pacific and Oceania regions and continues to expand its presence throughout the area. A family-owned company with 65 years of hospitality experience, Outrigger runs a highly-successful, multi-branded line of hotels, condominiums and vacation resort properties, including Outrigger® Hotels and Resorts, OHANA® Hotels and Resorts, Embassy Suites®, Best Western®, and Wyndham Vacation Ownership®. Currently, Outrigger operates and/or has under development 45 properties with approximately 11,000 rooms located in Hawaii; Australia; Guam; Fiji; Bali; Thailand; Vietnam; and Hainan Island, China. Outrigger Enterprises Group also operates and develops hotel properties and hospitality-related retail and real estate opportunities for partners in Hawaii, the Pacific, and Asia. For on-line information, log on at www.outriggerenterprisesgroup.com and www.outrigger.com.
Outrigger Enterprises Group