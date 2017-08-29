Marriott go from strength to strength with string of awards
Almost half of Marriott's brands received accolades from U.S. News, who surveyed more than 3000 properties across North America. Tina Edmundson, Global Brand Officer for Marriott International, said, ""To see so many of our hotels represented among the top thirty percent of this year's list truly illustrates the breadth and depth of our portfolio: spanning the globe from the most iconic hot spots to the ultimate undiscovered gems." The top ten percent of their evaluations were awarded Gold badges, while Silver badges were awarded to those in the top thirty percent, putting Marriott ahead of many other industry leaders. Gold badge winners were St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton and Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Luxury Collection and the Autograph Collection. Silver badge winners included Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, JW Marriott, Westin Hotels and Resorts, Le Méridien and Renaissance, among others.
More information on Marriott International and its brands can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.
Contact
Lennart Kooy
associate partner TOPHOTELMEDIA
Send Email