Marriott is on a roll. Not content with being one of the biggest innovators in the hospitality industry by consistently embracing new technologies, it has also continued to excel in the more traditional realms of hospitality. A new press release from the group titled "Marriott International Comes Out on Top With Highest Number of Award-Winning Hotels" asserts that the chain has been awarded the most accolades to any hotel group in 2017. The group, who are the umbrella company for an array of world renowned hotel brands including Westin, W Hotels, Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton and St. Regis, were awarded 141 Gold and Silver across their properties by the U.S. News and World Report in its Best Hotels selection, which is now in its seventh year.

In 2016, Marriott reached a milestone, crossing the threshold of operating more than 4000 hotels worldwide. TOPHOTELNEWS reported at the time that the chain had opened 38 new hotels last year alone and that, looking to the future, the group was gearing up to open a further 1000 hotels over the coming years, surely making them the dominant players in the hospitality field.

Almost half of Marriott's brands received accolades from U.S. News, who surveyed more than 3000 properties across North America. Tina Edmundson, Global Brand Officer for Marriott International, said, ""To see so many of our hotels represented among the top thirty percent of this year's list truly illustrates the breadth and depth of our portfolio: spanning the globe from the most iconic hot spots to the ultimate undiscovered gems." The top ten percent of their evaluations were awarded Gold badges, while Silver badges were awarded to those in the top thirty percent, putting Marriott ahead of many other industry leaders. Gold badge winners were St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton and Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Luxury Collection and the Autograph Collection. Silver badge winners included Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, JW Marriott, Westin Hotels and Resorts, Le Méridien and Renaissance, among others.

More information on Marriott International and its brands can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

