AHT's February 21, 2017 proposal follows several months of discussions between FelCor and AHT, during which FelCor repeatedly expressed numerous concerns regarding the value and structure of AHT's various proposals. Notable concerns include:



The items referenced above are neither a complete list of concerns expressed to AHT nor should they be taken as FelCor's response to AHT's proposal. As previously announced on February 21, 2017, together with its financial and legal advisors, FelCor's Board of Directors is reviewing AHT's latest proposal and its proposed board nominees, and will respond in detail in due course. FelCor's shareholders are advised to take no action at this time.

BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as financial advisor to the Company and Sidley Austin LLP, Polsinelli PC and Jones Day are providing legal advice to the Company.

About FelCor

FelCor, a real estate investment trust, owns a diversified portfolio of primarily upper-upscale hotels that are located in major urban and resort markets throughout the U.S. FelCor partners with top hotel companies that operate its properties under globally renowned names and as premier independent hotels. Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.felcor.com.

