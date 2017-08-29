Jose Pascual Fernández Estevan has been named Director of Food & Beverage for the new Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort, effective immediately. In his new position, he is responsible for overseeing the restaurants and bars, 24-hour in-room dining, and catering services of the "Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare" resort which opened in December 2016.

With over 10 years' experience in the hospitality industry, Fernández's work has taken him from Paris to Egypt and throughout Mexico. Most recently, he acted as Food & Beverage Director of Secrets Vallarta Bay & Now Amber Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Prior to, he gained experience in Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Resort & Spa, Coral Sea Sensatori Sharm El Seikh, and the AAA Five Diamond Occidental Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, to name a few. Fernández is fluent in Spanish, French and English.

For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com/.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico's Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of the Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304 ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico's fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. Leading Spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Life Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens' and kids' club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour in-suite service. Opening in February, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company's commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that's open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Velas Resorts are operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.

Contact

Megan Sterritt

Phone: 786-247-4812

Send Email