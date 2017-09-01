White Paper27 February 2017
The Impact of Staff Turnover on a Hotel’s Income Statement
In this white paper, TFG Asset Management in collaboration with the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management analyse the hospitality labour market in Dubai and identifies the main challenges facing operators in retaining elite staff. We have conducted extensive research to assess the impact of staff turnover on a hotel's profitability, and as a result, developed relevant strategies to mitigate such challenges. Through field research, we have consulted six experienced Hospitality Managers (HMs) to gain a deeper and more precise understanding of the main issues.
