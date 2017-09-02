IHG to Develop Crowne Plaza Hotel in Malaysia
The hotel will offer business travellers accommodation close to major commercial areas in the city's central business district. Guests will have access to a fully-equipped business centre and seven versatile meeting spaces which can be transformed to suit a range of functions and events. The hotel will also feature a wide range of food and beverage options at the all-day dining, specialty restaurants and Sky Bar, as well as an outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre for guests to recharge at during their downtime.
Leanne Harwood, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said: "With the AEC coming together we see greater opportunities for intra-regional travel. Coupled with the launch of the High Speed Rail linking Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in 2026, we're confident the city will welcome even more visitors in the coming years. The opening of Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre will help cater to the influx of business travellers coming in from all over Asia and we are delighted to partner with Yuk Tung Properties to bring the Crowne Plaza brand into Kuala Lumpur."
According to Yuk Tung Properties Sdn. Bhd., "Kuala Lumpur is booming as a travel destination with the Kuala Lumpur International Airport seeing close to 11 million business and leisure travellers every year. There is a huge opportunity to deliver great experiences to guests travelling for business and leisure and we look forward to working with IHG to open Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre in the heart of Kuala Lumpur."
Crowne Plaza is one of the fastest growing hotel brands in the world with nearly 400 hotels in more than 63 countries worldwide, including 71 hotels across the Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region.
IHG currently has five hotels across three brands in Malaysia: InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express which debuted in the country with Holiday Inn Express Kuala Lumpur City Centre last year. Eight hotels will open in the country over the next three to five years.
IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 4,900 hotels and 724,000 guest rooms in nearly 100 countries, with almost 1,300 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, the world"s first and largest hotel loyalty programme with more than 88 million members worldwide.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group"s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG"s hotels and corporate offices globally.
