InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, announced the signing of a management agreement with Yuk Tung Properties Sdn. Bhd.to develop a 338-room Crowne Plaza hotel in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Scheduled to open by 2021, the new Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre will be located along Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, a vibrant street lined with embassies, trendy restaurants and bars and within walking distance from the renowned Petronas Twin Towers, which forms part of the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, or "KLCC" area. KLCC is the central heart of the Golden Triangle downtown district of Kuala Lumpur and includes KLCC Park, a 50-acre tropical landscape park regarded as one of the top three public parks in the world, all but a stone's throw away from the hotel.

The hotel will offer business travellers accommodation close to major commercial areas in the city's central business district. Guests will have access to a fully-equipped business centre and seven versatile meeting spaces which can be transformed to suit a range of functions and events. The hotel will also feature a wide range of food and beverage options at the all-day dining, specialty restaurants and Sky Bar, as well as an outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre for guests to recharge at during their downtime.

Leanne Harwood, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said: "With the AEC coming together we see greater opportunities for intra-regional travel. Coupled with the launch of the High Speed Rail linking Singapore and Kuala Lumpur in 2026, we're confident the city will welcome even more visitors in the coming years. The opening of Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre will help cater to the influx of business travellers coming in from all over Asia and we are delighted to partner with Yuk Tung Properties to bring the Crowne Plaza brand into Kuala Lumpur."

According to Yuk Tung Properties Sdn. Bhd., "Kuala Lumpur is booming as a travel destination with the Kuala Lumpur International Airport seeing close to 11 million business and leisure travellers every year. There is a huge opportunity to deliver great experiences to guests travelling for business and leisure and we look forward to working with IHG to open Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre in the heart of Kuala Lumpur."

Crowne Plaza is one of the fastest growing hotel brands in the world with nearly 400 hotels in more than 63 countries worldwide, including 71 hotels across the Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region.

IHG currently has five hotels across three brands in Malaysia: InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express which debuted in the country with Holiday Inn Express Kuala Lumpur City Centre last year. Eight hotels will open in the country over the next three to five years.