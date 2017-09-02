Minor Hotels Group Signs First Hotel in South Korea
Lotte World, a theme park scheduled for opening in 2019, and Lotte Mall, comprising over 500 international and local brands, will both be located less than 250 metres from the hotel.
Guests seeking a cultural experience can visit the world-famous Haedong Yonggungsa Buddhist temple, which is also located within walking distance from the hotel. Gimhae International Airport is twenty five kilometres away.
The Avani Busan Hotel will offer an all-day dining restaurant, event space and meeting rooms, a rooftop specialty bar, a Korean style bathhouse and spa, a gym and swimming pool.
In addition to the hotel, 136 exclusive branded residences will also be included in the development.
William E. Heinecke, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Minor International PCL, said, "We are excited to announce our first property in South Korea in the dynamic city of Busan, which is the perfect fit for our upscale Avani brand. South Korea is an important feeder market for Minor Hotels and we also see a lot of opportunity as an inbound market, both for this new Avani and potentially for future Minor Hotels' properties as well."
About Minor International
Minor International (MINT) is a global company focused on three core businesses: restaurants, hospitality and lifestyle brands distribution. MINT is one of Asia"s largest restaurant companies with over 2,000 outlets operating system-wide in 19 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen"s, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, BreadTalk (Thailand) and Riverside brands. MINT is also a hotel owner, operator and investor with a portfolio of 155 hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, PER AQUUM, Tivoli, Elewana Collection, JW Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International brands in 24 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and South America. MINT is one of Thailand"s largest distributors of lifestyle brands focusing primarily on fashion, home and kitchenware and contract manufacturing. Its brands include Gap, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Esprit, Bossini, Etam, Charles & Keith, Pedro, Radley, Anello, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Joseph Joseph and ETL Learning. Bemynt is MINT"s e-commerce platform offering premium fashion and lifestyle products. For more information, please visit www.minorinternational.com.