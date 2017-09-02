External Article

World’s first rotating hotel is coming to Dubai

independent.co.uk

World’s tallest building? Check. World’s longest driverless metro? Check. World’s first rotating hotel? Check. And now the rotating skyscraper project is soon to become a reality in Dubai by 2020. The Dynamic Tower Hotel was first proposed back in 2008 by architect David Fisher, and will be built by 2020, according to news reports. Each floor of the 1,375ft high, 80-storey hotel will be able to rotate a full 360 degrees. The building will also install wind turbines between each floor and solar panels on the roof, to make it environment friendly and completely self- powered. Dynamic Group’s website reads: “How many stars? This ‘hotel’ will be beyond stars.”