The 2016 Revenue Management Professionals of the Year: Christian Boerger, CRME, CHDM and Emily Bowen, CRME -- with Tammy Farley, President of The Rainmaker Group, Linda Gulrajani, CRME, Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Distribution for Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Chair of HSMAI's Revenue Management Advisory Board, and Bob Gilbert, President & CEO of HSMAI.

HSMAI is accepting nominations for the Revenue Management Professional of the Year Award and the Vanguard Award for Lifetime Achievement in Revenue Management. Nominations for both awards are due by Friday, March 31, 2017.

Honorees will be recognized at HSMAI's Revenue Optimization Conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (June 28, 2017).

Revenue Management Professionals of the Year

These awards, co-presented by HSMAI and Rainmaker, recognize and promote excellence in the field of revenue management in hotels.

Nominees for the Property / Multi-Unit award must:

Currently serve in an on-property or regional revenue management role for a brand, management company, ownership group, or independent property.

Have more than 75% of their responsibilities specific to the day-to-day management of revenue optimization for the property(s).

Demonstrate excellence in all of the following areas: Lifelong Learning; Innovative Leadership; Cross-Discipline Collaboration; Talent Development; and Advancement of the Discipline.

Nominees for the Corporate award must:

Currently serve in an above-property Regional or Corporate revenue management role for a brand, management company, or ownership group.

Have more than 50% of their responsibilities specific to the oversight of revenue managers or directors, and not in the performance of daily revenue management tasks.

Demonstrate excellence in all of the following areas: Lifelong Learning; Innovative Leadership; Cross-Discipline Collaboration; Talent Development; and Advancement of the Discipline.

Click here to nominate a deserving colleague, customer, fellow chapter member, or friend by March 31, 2017.

Vanguard Award for Lifetime Achievement in Revenue Management

HSMAI annually honors a revenue management professional who has left an indelible mark on the field of pricing and revenue optimization in the hospitality industry.

The award recognizes individuals who have spent a major portion of their careers in the revenue management profession and have contributed to the betterment of the industry in a significant and lasting way, over an extended period of time.

To qualify for the award, a nominee must have:

Noteworthy and outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry, and the revenue management discipline, during a career spanning at least 20 years;

Accomplishments that are truly extraordinary, widely recognized as such, and of positive and lasting quality;

Exhibited leadership and provided inspiration to others in the sector; and,

The highest regard and respect of their peers.

Click here to nominate a mentor, industry icon, or friend by March 31, 2017.

For questions and additional information, please contact Juli Jones at jjones@hsmai.org or 703-506-3276.

