New Properties Live with Springer-Miller’s SMS|Host PMS
The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana – Nestled in one of Montana's most pristine valleys, The Ranch at Rock Creek offers year-round unique vacations on an authentic 19th century homestead. The Ranch balances Western adventure with lavish all-inclusive amenities.
The Henderson Beach and Spa Resort in Destin, Florida – With a relaxing residential design, The Henderson embraces the nostalgia of a manor by the sea from days gone by. Thoughtfully designed as your home away from home, The Henderson features 170 spacious guest rooms and suites including sixteen specially designed spa rooms.
The Limelight Ketchum in Ketchum, Idaho-- Ketchum is the newest home for Limelight Hotels. It offers a lounge that's becoming the center of town, a staff that holds Ketchum's treasures close to its heart and a passion for making guests feel as comfortable as the town has done for Limelight.
Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada-- Edgewood Tahoe has crafted new beginnings amongst a storied setting. Where daydreamers unwind in sand while adventure-seekers explore the Sierras. Where both—loungers and roamers alike—are met with personalized service, unprecedented stewardship and unparalleled accommodations.
"We're excited to showcase these new SMS|Host properties," commented Robert Selwah, President of Springer-Miller Systems. "As one of the top property management system providers to the luxury and upscale resort markets, our customers rely on the fully-integrated functionality of SMS|Host to exceed guest service expectations."
The fully-integrated SMS|Host Hospitality Management System provides core property management tools as well as Point-of-Sale, Owner Management, Online Booking and other key resort functionality. In addition, SMS|Host interfaces with leading industry systems to ensure a seamless operating environment. SMS|Host users are backed by Springer-Miller's 24/7/365 live customer support team.
About Springer-Miller Systems
Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in more than 70% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas.
