STOWE, VT – Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality and spa management systems, is pleased to showcase some of the properties that have recently gone live with the SMS|Host Hospitality Management System. More than a PMS, SMS|Host's guest-centric focus and depth of resort functionality and integration allows these properties to streamline their operations while enhancing guest service.

These properties chose SMS|Host after a careful evaluation of their expected ROI (Return on Investment). Automating guest service and management processes with SMS|Host reduces the number of staff hours needed to complete those tasks. This results in a reduction in staffing requirements, an increase in cost savings, as well as fewer errors that could impact guest satisfaction. In addition to providing tools for greater efficiencies and property savings, hotels and resorts increase their revenue by implementing SMS|Host's key features and tools to maximize bookings and on-property guest spend. Recent new installations of SMS|Host include:

The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana – Nestled in one of Montana's most pristine valleys, The Ranch at Rock Creek offers year-round unique vacations on an authentic 19th century homestead. The Ranch balances Western adventure with lavish all-inclusive amenities.

The Henderson Beach and Spa Resort in Destin, Florida – With a relaxing residential design, The Henderson embraces the nostalgia of a manor by the sea from days gone by. Thoughtfully designed as your home away from home, The Henderson features 170 spacious guest rooms and suites including sixteen specially designed spa rooms.

The Limelight Ketchum in Ketchum, Idaho-- Ketchum is the newest home for Limelight Hotels. It offers a lounge that's becoming the center of town, a staff that holds Ketchum's treasures close to its heart and a passion for making guests feel as comfortable as the town has done for Limelight.

Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada-- Edgewood Tahoe has crafted new beginnings amongst a storied setting. Where daydreamers unwind in sand while adventure-seekers explore the Sierras. Where both—loungers and roamers alike—are met with personalized service, unprecedented stewardship and unparalleled accommodations.

"We're excited to showcase these new SMS|Host properties," commented Robert Selwah, President of Springer-Miller Systems. "As one of the top property management system providers to the luxury and upscale resort markets, our customers rely on the fully-integrated functionality of SMS|Host to exceed guest service expectations."

The fully-integrated SMS|Host Hospitality Management System provides core property management tools as well as Point-of-Sale, Owner Management, Online Booking and other key resort functionality. In addition, SMS|Host interfaces with leading industry systems to ensure a seamless operating environment. SMS|Host users are backed by Springer-Miller's 24/7/365 live customer support team.

About Springer-Miller Systems

Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in more than 70% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas.

