CapitaLand's wholly-owned serviced residence business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), is geared up to open Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo - the first luxury serviced residence in Japan under the premier Ascott The Residence brand on 30 March 2017. Located in the prime Marunouchi-Otemachi area, the exquisite property will offer an exclusive living experience in the country's biggest and most prestigious international financial centre.

Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is part of an integrated development that also comprises offices and is surrounded by must-go places, from the tranquil Imperial Palace East Gardens to the famous Ginza district which boasts the finest retail and entertainment options, complete with a diverse range of specialty restaurants, cafés and bars. Guests can explore Tokyo with ease as Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo is conveniently connected to Otemachi Station, one of Tokyo's largest subway stations served by five different lines, or journey to other parts of Japan via the Shinkansen bullet train from the nearby Tokyo station.

Mr Tan Lai Seng, Ascott's Regional General Manager for Japan and Korea, said: "Ascott The Residence, our premier brand that has been recognised worldwide with numerous accolades, is home to top business executives, dignitaries as well as industry leaders. Since we started operations in Japan more than 10 years ago, Ascott has built a strong reputation with our Citadines and Somerset brands. Many of our customers have been eagerly anticipating the opening of our first Ascott-branded property in the country."

Mr Tan added: "With Japan's growing economy, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo's strategic location where many multinational companies and major Japanese banks and companies are based, and its timely opening ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are confident that the serviced residence will be a draw for discerning business and leisure travellers seeking a world class experience and the comforts of home."

At Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo, attentive Ascott Hosts are on hand round the clock to provide guests with personalised services. The urban oasis will feature 130 elegantly designed apartments with premium furnishings, ranging from spacious studios to three-bedroom units that provide a breathtaking view of the city or garden. For a local experience, guests can also choose apartments that come with a Japanese tatami mattress.

Each apartment has separate living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen [1] and ensuite bathrooms, making it a perfect space for business executives or travelling friends and family to share and yet have the privacy of individual bedrooms. In addition to the business centre and meeting rooms, facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, roof-top terrace and reading lounge are available for guests to relax and unwind.