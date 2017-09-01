Ascott Set To Open Japan's First Luxury Ascott The Residence
Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo offers world class experience in a prime location with a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment outlets
Mr Tan Lai Seng, Ascott's Regional General Manager for Japan and Korea, said: "Ascott The Residence, our premier brand that has been recognised worldwide with numerous accolades, is home to top business executives, dignitaries as well as industry leaders. Since we started operations in Japan more than 10 years ago, Ascott has built a strong reputation with our Citadines and Somerset brands. Many of our customers have been eagerly anticipating the opening of our first Ascott-branded property in the country."
Mr Tan added: "With Japan's growing economy, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo's strategic location where many multinational companies and major Japanese banks and companies are based, and its timely opening ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we are confident that the serviced residence will be a draw for discerning business and leisure travellers seeking a world class experience and the comforts of home."
At Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo, attentive Ascott Hosts are on hand round the clock to provide guests with personalised services. The urban oasis will feature 130 elegantly designed apartments with premium furnishings, ranging from spacious studios to three-bedroom units that provide a breathtaking view of the city or garden. For a local experience, guests can also choose apartments that come with a Japanese tatami mattress.
Each apartment has separate living and dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen [1] and ensuite bathrooms, making it a perfect space for business executives or travelling friends and family to share and yet have the privacy of individual bedrooms. In addition to the business centre and meeting rooms, facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, roof-top terrace and reading lounge are available for guests to relax and unwind.
About The Ascott Limited
The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international serviced residence owner-operators. It has over 30,000 operating serviced residence units in key cities of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, as well as over 22,000 units which are under development, making a total of more than 52,000 units in over 300 properties. The company operates three award-winning brands – Ascott, Citadines and Somerset, along with The Crest Collection and lyf. Ascott"s portfolio spans more than 100 cities across 29 countries.
Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning serviced residence brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.
Ascott"s achievements have been recognised internationally. Recent awards include DestinAsian Readers" Choice Awards 2017 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand"; TTG China Travel Awards 2017 for "Best Serviced Residence Operator in China"; World Travel Awards 2016 for "Leading Serviced Apartment Brand" in Asia, Europe and the Middle East; Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand"; Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Apartment Company"; Business Traveller UK Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Apartment Company" and Business Traveller China Awards 2016 for "Best Serviced Residence Brand". For a full list of awards, please visit www.theascott.com/ascottlimited/awards.html.
About CapitaLand Limited
CapitaLand is one of Asia"s largest real estate companies. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it is an owner and manager of a global portfolio worth more than S$78 billion as at 31 December 2016, comprising integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices, homes, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and funds. Present across more than 130 cities in over 20 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia.
CapitaLand"s competitive advantage is its significant asset base and extensive market network. Coupled with extensive design, development and operational capabilities, the Group develops and manages high-quality real estate products and services. It also has one of the largest investment management businesses in Asia and a stable of five REITs listed in Singapore and Malaysia – CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust and CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust.
Visit www.capitaland.com for more information