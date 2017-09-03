As part of their ongoing commitment to helping travel brands and agencies grow their business, Umapped today announced the launch of their new Productivity and Revenue Boost Calculators. Using data from both Umapped customers and industry itinerary management experts, the award-winning collaborative travel itinerary management platform released the new resource to help travel brands uncover revenue and productivity opportunities that they may be missing, and the potential impact on their bottom line.

Travel companies and advisors are invited to use the free interactive online calculators (available here) to enter data about their own businesses to quantify their potential to save time and generate additional sales. The Revenue Boost estimates the incremental revenue potential by increasing attachment rates for existing customers on existing trips for hotels and in-destination spending, including local transportation, tours and activities and restaurants. The Productivity Boost estimates the time savings by shifting from manual processes of managing proposals and itineraries to the Umapped Trip Publisher.

"Manual processes are too cumbersome to produce relevant, personalized responses to customers throughout the travel journey, matching the right content to the right point in time," explains Andi McClure-Mysza, President of MTravel. "Umapped has enabled our travel advisors to efficiently create and manage customer interactions with greater speed, customization and expanded upsell opportunities."

"The shift from static email and itinerary documents to 'living itineraries' gives travel brands the ability enhance their customer service and increase profitability," says Lisa Israelovitch, CEO of Umapped. "Our data indicates an average incremental revenue potential of $2-3 on every trip sold by driving attachment rates for hotels and in-destination spending. In addition to the direct revenue potential, our users also report significant time savings using the automated GDS, parsing and content integrations. On an annual basis, this adds up to a significant amount of money which would otherwise have been lost due to inefficiencies related to static email and PDF document delivery processes."

Companies and brands interested in learning more about the Umapped API can set up a live demo by emailing info@umapped.com. A free trial of the Trip Publisher for travel planners is also available at umapped.com/trial.

For more information, visit umapped.com.

About Umapped

Umapped is the award-winning collaborative B2B2C itinerary and experience platform for the travel industry. Available as a white label and API solution, Umapped helps leading global brands and travel advisors engage with their customers throughout their travel journey by delivering interactive, media-rich consolidated mobile itineraries with relevant offers, content, messaging and advice. The pioneering platform also maximizes productivity and streamlines business workflow. With the Umapped API, developers can easily incorporate the unique functionality as part of their own applications and solutions. To learn more visit umapped.com.

