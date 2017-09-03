Umapped Releases Productivity and Revenue Boost Calculators to Help Travel Brands Quantify the Value of Collaborative Itinerary Management
Streamlining workflow and increasing attachment rates may be the holy grail for travel companies and agencies to increase profits; interactive new calculators offer insights into revenue and time savings opportunities
"Manual processes are too cumbersome to produce relevant, personalized responses to customers throughout the travel journey, matching the right content to the right point in time," explains Andi McClure-Mysza, President of MTravel. "Umapped has enabled our travel advisors to efficiently create and manage customer interactions with greater speed, customization and expanded upsell opportunities."
"The shift from static email and itinerary documents to 'living itineraries' gives travel brands the ability enhance their customer service and increase profitability," says Lisa Israelovitch, CEO of Umapped. "Our data indicates an average incremental revenue potential of $2-3 on every trip sold by driving attachment rates for hotels and in-destination spending. In addition to the direct revenue potential, our users also report significant time savings using the automated GDS, parsing and content integrations. On an annual basis, this adds up to a significant amount of money which would otherwise have been lost due to inefficiencies related to static email and PDF document delivery processes."
Companies and brands interested in learning more about the Umapped API can set up a live demo by emailing info@umapped.com. A free trial of the Trip Publisher for travel planners is also available at umapped.com/trial.
For more information, visit umapped.com.
About Umapped
Umapped is the award-winning collaborative B2B2C itinerary and experience platform for the travel industry. Available as a white label and API solution, Umapped helps leading global brands and travel advisors engage with their customers throughout their travel journey by delivering interactive, media-rich consolidated mobile itineraries with relevant offers, content, messaging and advice. The pioneering platform also maximizes productivity and streamlines business workflow. With the Umapped API, developers can easily incorporate the unique functionality as part of their own applications and solutions. To learn more visit umapped.com.
Contact
Lisa Israelovitch
Phone: 514.909.0685
Send Email