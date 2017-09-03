hospitalityPulse Debuts FIRE, the Hotels Industry’s First Feature Inventory Response Engine at ITB Berlin 2017
Industry veterans introduce disruptive solutions to solve broken system of room assignments and distribution complexities at the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show®.
hospitalityPulse is a visionary company founded in 2013 by hospitality industry veterans and technologists with a passion for fixing the costly and troublesome issues plaguing hotels and their guests. Their flagship solution, roomPulse, is a revolutionary cloud solution engineered to ensure hoteliers assign rooms based on reservation requirements and room availabilities, resulting in more optimal upgrades being granted to the right guests. The highlight of the show will be the unveiling of the company's latest innovation FIRE (Feature Inventory Response Engine). Developed to combat distribution issues, FIRE uses predictive future room assignments to ensure what guests are offered to book online, also is what they can expect to receive when they arrive at the hotel. Communication with the property based system using roomPulse enables the booking path to be highly personalized to each guest, allowing them to select the relevant room type, room attributes and features they want, providing competitive differentiation from other hotel booking experiences currently dominating the market.
ITB attendees and media are invited to come by Hall 8.1 booth 124a to meet with the hospitalityPulse team and view live demos of the innovative platform.
To learn more visit hospitalitypulse.com.
About hospitalityPulse
hospitalityPulse was designed by hotel technology and operations veterans tackling one of the most difficult problems hotels are facing: room assignment and its direct effect on guest satisfaction. Our patent-pending optimization algorithms, combined with an intuitive user interface enable hoteliers to assign the optimal room for every guest, every time, with consistent efficiency. Using the multi-dimensional FIRE engine, hoteliers can rely on providing the booker with the trueAvailabilityTM of room and feature combinations on the dates selected. roomPulse dynamically optimizes each room assignment in real time, all the time. Visit us at www.hospitalitypulse.com.
