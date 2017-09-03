LUMA Hotel Times Square, the newest boutique hotel set to open this spring in the heart of New York City, is thrilled to announce a series of recent executive appointments to the management team. Comprised of a seasoned group of hospitality professionals, the hotel team reflects the city's ambition and LUMA's illuminating spirit, each bringing a unique background, dynamic energy, and skill set to this hotel and its new Jose Garces restaurant, Ortzi. Joining the team is General Manager, Kate Martin; Sales & Marketing Director, Veronica Popova; Director of Human Resources, Elaine McElhinney; Director of Front Office, David Johnson; Director of Housekeeping, Gloria Franco; Director of Engineering, Kenneth Cooper; Ortzi General Manager, Ron Morgan; and Ortzi Chef de Cuisine, Michael Han.

"We're thrilled LUMA Hotel Times Square is opening in the most exciting and competitive landscape such as New York City, and we couldn't be happier to have this team in place," stated General Manager, Kate Martin. "Between our team's dynamic, industry backgrounds, levels of expertise, strong work ethic and genuine love for the industry, I'm excited to be working with such a passionate group of people, and knowing we have ensured a path to success."

With more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Kate Martin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise as LUMA's General Manager, leading the management team in all aspects in order to create hotel recognition in a competitive New York market. Prior to LUMA, Martin most recently, worked as General Manager of Hotel Chandler, where she led the team as the hotel underwent a full-property renovation. With her at the helm, Hotel Chandler became one of New York's most sought after luxury hotels. Born and raised in Greece, Martin holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel & Catering Management from Middlesex University. "With an iconic, unbeatable location, our team is looking forward to carrying the ambition and buzz of both Times Square and Bryant Park into our hotel with energetic service, attention to detail, and eagerness to provide an unparalleled level of customer service."

Serving as Ortzi's General Manager, Ron Morgan brings more than 15 years of food and beverage experience to the new Basque-inspired restaurant. Working previously at top New York City restaurants such as Boqueria Flatiron and Convivio, Morgan will be responsible for supervising the daily operations of the restaurant, including managing financial performance, analyzing sales and marketing data, maintaining standards of excellent service and hiring and training staff.

Ortzi Chef de Cuisine, Michael Han, holds a Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts from Johnson & Wales University and brings over a decade of experience working in high-end hotels and several Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and Chicago. His most recent experience as Executive Sous Chef at A Voce Columbus earned him a great deal of culinary knowledge in a fast-paced environment, where attention to detail is imperative. After a recent backpacking trip to Spain, Han was inspired by the Spanish culture and cuisine, and he returned to New York eager and prepared to work alongside Chef Jose Garces.

Director of Sales & Marketing Veronica Popova possesses over 20 years of hospitality experience with a background in sales, marketing and management. Popova most recently served as the City Director of Transient Sales at Kimpton Hotels, where she was responsible for leading sales and marketing strategies, improving performance and increasing RevPar for four New York hotels. On what drew her to LUMA Hotel Times Square she states, "I wanted to work somewhere that was aware; a place that delivers an authentic, unique experience to every guest. Between our modern design and amenities, to our elevated level of guest service, we create an exclusive New York City experience that feels genuine and purposeful." Her current role will include working across multiple teams and disciplines to implement sales strategies, execute partnerships and hotel programming, as well as generate brand awareness in the marketplace.

Elaine McElhinney has been appointed as LUMA's Director of Human Resources. Previously serving as the Assistant Director of Human Resources at The Carlyle, McElhinney will be responsible for developing administration policies and standard operating procedures as well as all recruiting efforts and training strategies. When it comes to her unique approach to Human Resources, McElhinney has one prerequisite: "A genuine smile. We foster a welcoming environment at LUMA for both our guests and staff. It's surprising how much extending a warm demeanor can change a person's day."

David Johnson will lead the front of office staff as Director of Front Office Operations. With a background at a number of Manhattan hotels, Johnson brings a wealth of New York hospitality knowledge to LUMA. He was attracted to LUMA for its prime location and illuminating spirit. Johnson will oversee the entire front office operation by managing a staff of 25 employees and ensuring work productivity and guest satisfaction. David looks forward to helping new and repeat guests discover the hidden gems of New York. On what sets LUMA apart he states, "LUMA maintains an uncompromising attention to detail complete with personalized training for every department to incorporate both brand and service standards. Guest feedback is always encouraged, and we make sure our staff is trained to own and follow through on their initiatives."

Gloria Franco has been appointed to serve as Director of Housekeeping. With a strong background in all aspects of customer service and support with experience spanning across the local area from the TriBeCa Grand Hotel to Teaneck Marriott, Franco will be responsible for all members of the housekeeping team ensuring cleanliness of the entire hotel, customer comfort, tracking inventory and supplies, managing guest expectations, special requests and creating a memorable stay. "My favorite part of the job is the turndown service," stated Franco. "I know an unexpected amenity will put a smile on the guest's face after a long day in the city. I welcome the challenge of being on the frontlines to make the guest experience unique."

LUMA's Engineering department will be led by Director Kenneth Cooper, who will recruit and supervise all staff, providing ongoing training for engineering personnel, as well as spearheading daily maintenance of all mechanical systems. Cooper, who formerly served as the Chief Engineer at the Executive Hotel Le Soleil N.Y., was attracted to LUMA for its unique and fresh approach to hospitality. Ken brings more than 20 years of real world mechanical and maintenance experience across a number of industries within the public sector, private business industry and hospitality to LUMA Hotel Times Square.

