Lodging Interactive Handles 200,000 Guest Review Responses
PARSIPPANY, NJ - February 28, 2017
Lodging Interactive, an award winning digital marketing and social media engagement and reputation management agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, today announced that it has responded to over 200,000 guest reviews for its hotel clients. Since the launch of its CoMMingle service the agency has worked with numerous iconic 4 and 5 star independent properties as well as branded properties representing global brands such as Marriott, Starwood, Hyatt, IHG, Wyndham, to name a few.
Unlike other services that outsource the writing of guest reviews to third world countries, Lodging Interactive continues to invest heavily in its CoMMingle operations team based in the USA. All guest reviews are responded to with custom responses and adhere to the high standards set by the many hotel brands the agency services. The CoMMingle service monitors and manages all guest reviews posted on review and OTA sites such as TripAdvisor, Expedia, Yelp, Google, Booking.com, Hotels.com, Orbitz.com, Facebook, and Google. Additionally, CoMMingle also monitors and responds to major hotel brand website guest reviews. The CoMMingle service is offered 7 days a week and provides daily posting of hotel management responses.
"According to research provided by TripAdvisor, 68% of consumers will book a room at a property that responds to reviews versus one that doesn't," added Mr. Vallauri. "And as the volume of guest reviews continues to increase on a year over year basis, property human resources will continue to be insufficient and will be unable to handle the volume and workload involved in responding to all guest reviews. This is precisely why we have made significant investments in our infrastructure to ensure we can accommodate the growing volume of guest reviews."
CoMMingle reputation management offers guest review monitoring and management response services in 12 languages. "As a global service, CoMMingle recognized the need for a multilingual approach to a world audience of our clients. Offering response service for reviews of various languages, addressing past guests as well as focusing on the potential future guests of the same language demographic," said Rosella Virdo, CoMMingle Managing Director.
CoMMingle reputation management services are offered to hotels, resorts and restaurants. For more information and to receive a price quote please visit www.LodgingInteractive.com or call 877-291-4411 ext 701.
